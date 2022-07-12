Patriots Legend Rob Gronkowski Vows He Won’t Return to NFL

R

ob Gronkowski has retired for the second time and the New England Patriots legend doesn’t plan on being pulled out of retirement again.

The tight end publicly announced his retirement in June after an amazing NFL career. Gronkowski ended his career with 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 9 touchdowns. The tight end also boasts five Pro-Bowl trips, four Super Bowl rings, and was named an All-Pro four times.

Gronkowski told Mike Reiss of ESPN, that he is “done with football,” on Tuesday.

“Love the game,” Gronkowski said. “Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me, and relationships — obviously here in New England Patriots for nine seasons and down in Tampa for two. But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.”

What About if Tom Brady Comes Calling?

This is not the first time that Gronkowski said he was done with football. He had previously retired after the 2018 season with the Patriots because of injuries but Tom Brady was able to get Gronkowski to join him down with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When Gronkowski retired in June, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus said that it might be difficult for the tight end to stay on the sidelines if Brady asked him to come back again. Gronkowski didn’t agree with his agent.

“Drew is No. 1 football agent out there, and he loves anything that has to do with the NFL and loves to see his players always playing,” he said. “I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time. Ask him how he’s doing. Tell him I’m doing good. But I wouldn’t go back to football — no.”

What Else Is Gronkowski up To?

It was also announced on Tuesday that Vernon Davis and Gronkowski would be hosting this year’s USA TODAY High School Sports Awards show on July 31 at 8 p.m. EST.

“These young athletes are incredibly impressive and it’s truly an honor to recognize them for their talents and commitment to their sport,” said Gronkowski. “Meeting these athletes now is so fun because I know many of them will continue to play the game they love professionally.”

“I’ve said it before, if you want success, you have to work hard for it,” Davis added. “So, it’s great to see these young athletes putting in the work, having fun and getting the recognition they deserve for being the top athletes in their sport. I’m excited to cheer them on and be a part of their celebration.”

The show will air on USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Website, YouTube and the USA TODAY channel available on most smart televisions and devices. The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is one of the nation’s largest high school sports recognition programs and celebrates the best athletes in regions and states across the country. Athletes of the year in each sport are named and other special honors are given, including Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, and more.