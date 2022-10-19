Patriots Robert Kraft & NFL Owner Share Heated Exchange: ‘Don’t F With Me’

Can we all just get along?

The answer to that question is probably no, at least as it pertains to billionaire NFL owners who all have their agendas. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reportedly involved in a heated exchange on Tuesday.

NFL owners came together to vote on a new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell. The measure was passed to begin negotiations with Goodell on a new contract by a vote of 31-1, per ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., but Kraft and Jones exchanged words in the process.

Jones was reportedly the “1” not in favor of re-upping with Goodell, at least at the current or similar terms. Jones is said to be a proponent of a much-more incentive-laden deal for Goodell, while the other 31 owners voted for the negotiations in what is being perceived as support for the commissioner.

At some point, Jones seemed to become frustrated with Kraft, and he reportedly told the Patriots’ majority owner, “Don’t f— with me.”

According to the report, Kraft replied, “Excuse me?”

Jones reportedly took a step back from his original profane assertion but said, “don’t mess with me.”

According to the ESPN report, representatives from the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys declined to comment, and the Patriots reps hadn’t responded to a request for comment on the alleged incident.

What’s the Beef Between Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones About?

All of the contexts weren’t supplied, but it is believed to be related to the structure of Goodell’s next deal.

Jones reportedly believes that the incentives attached to Goodell’s contract are “too vague.” Thus there is a concern about whether he will be forced to earn his money. Said money is quite an impressive compensation package. Per a New York Times article from October 2021, Goodell makes a whopping $63.9 million per year in his role as the commissioner of the NFL.

To put that into perspective, the highest-paid player in the NFL is Green Bay Packers’ future Hall-of-Famer and reigning league MVP, Aaron Rodgers. The soon-to-be 39-year-old quarterback makes $50.1 million per season.

What’s Next For the Patriots?

New England will face the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

The Patriots are on their first win streak of the season behind the play of a stingy defense and the performance of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe in the last two weeks. New England may be facing an old castoff in wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

The Patriots traded Harry to the Bears during the offseason for a 2024 seventh-round pick. Shortly after the deal, Harry suffered an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.

While he practices most of the week ahead of the Bears’ heartbreaking loss on Thursday night to the Washington Commanders, Chicago didn’t activate the 24-year-old. However, it appears he should be available to the Bears, and it should come just in time for him to attempt to put together a revenge game.

The Patriots’ secondary should be prepared for an inspired effort from a talented player who has everything to prove in his first game with his new team, which happens to be happening against the squad that gave up on him.

The Patriots come into the game 3-3, while the Bears are 2-4. It could also be a battle between two quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

If Mac Jones returns to the starting lineup, he’ll go head-to-head with Justin Fields, who was taken four spots ahead of him last year.

Lastly, Bill Belichick has a chance to move into sole possession of second place on the NFL’s all-time wins list for head coaches. That would be a huge accomplishment, no matter what team the Patriots faced. However, it is even more significant because Belichick is currently tied with NFL pioneer, Hall-of-Famer, and Bears legend George Halas. To pass Halas with a win over the Bears would be special.

Clearly, there is no shortage of storylines and intrigue.