Patriots Redshirt Pass-Rusher Projected to Have ‘Breakout’ Season

he New England Patriots will need some players to step up in 2022 but one player that is projected to have a breakout season might surprise fans.

New England’s defense will be under a lot of pressure. After J.C. Jackson’s departure, the front seven will have to get to the quarterback and not allow opponents to establish the running game.

While Matt Judon led the way in terms of getting to the quarterback with 12.5 sacks in 2021, Deatrich Wise Jr. is the next man up who is still on the roster in 2022 with three sacks.

There is reason to be cautiously optimistic as Ja’Whaun Bentley, Lawrence Guy, Judon and Wise will be returning to the Patriots.

But one player is projected to have a breakout season for New England in 2022 in what would be his first playing time since joining the team in 2021.

Can Ronnie Perkins Step Up?

Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton believes that Ronnie Perkins will have a breakout season in 2022. Perkins was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft after a college career at Oklahoma.

“Perkins will be relied upon to deliver this season in the same way he impacted Oklahoma,” Wharton said. “He brings a good blend of speed and power to a unit with only one other option to produce in Josh Uche. Unlike Uche, though, Perkins has a powerful base to rely on in the run game. He’ll earn snaps over Uche on early downs and continue his breakout as he gains on-field experience in 2022.”

Still, Wharton notes that it would be tough to expect Perkins to do a lot after not playing in all of 2021.

“Perkins drew praise from defensive coordinator Steve Belichick for his development despite not earning playing time,” Wharton noted. “He was eventually placed on injured reserve in Week 15 because of an ankle injury.”

How Did Perkins Perform in College?

In his first season as a Sooner, Perkins racked up five sacks and was a freshman All-American. In his final season in 2020, Perkins missed five games due to a suspension but tallied 5.5 sacks.

Lance Zierlein described Perkins as a productive but undersized defensive end ahead of the draft.

Perkins is tight-hipped and a very average athlete with production coming thanks to his hard-charging motor as well as Oklahoma’s slant-heavy defensive front,” Zierlein said. “He’s tough but the lack of bend has a distinct impact on his anchor and contact balance at the point of attack. Despite some physical deficiencies, he plays with forward focus and the attitude to go find the football. There are differences of opinion in the NFL scouting community regarding his NFL potential, but the lack of traits and functional quickness are challenges that could limit him.”

If Perkins is able to put up similar numbers that he did in college, Patriots fans will be pleased with his performance. Especially considering that this would be his first season actually hitting the field at Gillette Stadium.

Only time will tell if the 2022 regular season will be a breakout year for the pass rusher.