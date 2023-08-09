Patriots Rookie WR Demario Douglas Toasts Yet Another Veteran DB [WATCH]

Myles Bryant is certainly no Patriots newbie. He has been with the team for three seasons, played in all 17 games in 2022 and even started six times at cornerback. But on Tuesday, August 8, he joined a growing list of fine Patriots defensive backs who have been utterly shaken and juked by rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas, whose route-running has been one of the highlights of New England’s camp.

In the latest edition of “Who’s Demario Burning?” Douglas was lined up against Bryant with Mac Jones at quarterback. He took four steps, and stuttered to the outside, with Bryant completely biting on the fake. Douglas quickly turned upfield inside, and caught a wide-open throw from Jones. Bryant was about 10 yards away when the catch was made.

It's not fair! Demario Cooks Myles Bryant

Douglas, a sixth-round pick out of Liberty, has looked like a steal for the Patriots thus far. He is, according to MassLive’s Marc Daniels, leading New England receivers in passes caught, with 23.

Douglas’ Height His Only Drawback

Douglas tallied 2,193 yards receiving on 171 catches in four years at Liberty, adding 16 touchdowns (plus one as a runner). He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and, according to HERO sports, tied for fourth at the Combine with an 11-foot-2-inch broad jump. He also was fifth among wide receivers in vertical jump, recording a 39.5-inch leap.

The one drawback with Douglas—he is only 5-foot-8, and his height is the big reason he was available in the sixth round to begin with. But he is showing he makes up for that with his ability to run routes and throw defenders off with his moves. Another compilation video, from NFL Rookie Watch, on Twitter shows Douglas deking out a series of Patriots defensive backs, including Bryant and Marcus Jones.

Douglas's route combinations have reportedly proven to be "nearly impossible" for some Patriots CB's to cover. Douglas' 23 receptions so far at camp lead ALL Patriots players. Douglas is reportedly already seeing "plenty" of reps

“I am getting the opportunity,” Douglas said. “Working with either quarterback (Jones or Bailey Zappe), whoever I go with, as long as I am in, I get an opportunity. I try to maximize every time I am in, going 1s, 2s or 3s.”

Douglas Has Packed on Pounds

The Patriots depth chart is pretty well stocked with veteran receivers: DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne, plus 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton and fellow rookie Kendrick Boutte. Yet Douglas has gotten work with the Patriots’ first unit, and should not only make the team but get on the field as a rookie—he is also a talented return man, a job that Jones currently holds.

When he was drafted, Douglas actually said he modeled his game after Jones, mostly because they’re the same height. He also said he is used to being questioned because of his size.

“I always been doubted, from when I was young, especially coming out of a little awkward, stuff like that,” Douglas said at practice on Tuesday. “I had coaches like, ‘You kinda short.’ I play with a chip on my shoulder. But I always come out and feel like I am the same height as everybody when I am on the field. I feel like I can play with anybody.”

Douglas noted that he has bulked up considerably in anticipation of being able to take on the physicality of the NFL. He came into Liberty at 149 pounds, and grew to 170 pounds in college but now says he is 183 (he is listed at 192).

“I always have that mentality of, I need to get better, I need to do something,” Douglas said. “I believe my weight was a problem—I’d say my height but I can’t change that. I gained, as I was going through my years, I kept gaining and gaining. My coaches at Liberty helped me, they showed me how to eat right, how to eat right to gain weight without losing my speed.”