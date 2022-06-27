Rookie Ranked as Worst Current Patriots Player

Who is the worst player on the New England Patriots roster? According to WEEI’s Andy Hart, it’s rookie reserve long snapper Ross Reiter.

Hart ranked every player currently on the Patriots’ roster from worst to best and it was Reiter who came in 87th on the list.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

In a brief explanation for Reiter’s modest placement in his rankings, Hart wrote: “no disrespect, but a backup long snapper is a backup long snapper.”

It’s true, a reserve long snapper probably isn’t going to rank highly on any team’s power rankings, but it still has to sting to be considered the least valuable piece on an NFL team. In many ways, isn’t this a little worse than being Mr. Irrelevant?

After all, Mr. Irrelevant still has a chance to make a strong career for himself? Ryan Succup was Mr. Irrelevant and he’s played a major role on a Super Bowl champion–albeit as a kicker.

Reiter earned accolades throughout his time at Colorado State for his long-snapping prowess. Patriots head coach has long had a love affair with special teams, so if anyone is going to give some love to a 6-foot 235-pound backup long snapper, it’s the Hoodie.

More Patriots News: New England Signs Third-String QB

The Patriots inked their third-string QB on June 23 when they signed Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe. After Zappe threw an FBS-record 62 TD passes in 2021 for the Hilltoppers, the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Zappe will fall in behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer in the Patriots’ QB pecking order. However, Patriots fans should get a look at Zappe in action during the preseason. If nothing else, he might become Jones’ long-term backup and perhaps trade bait down the line similar to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Back in 2017, Garoppolo fetched a second-round pick for the Patriots in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. If that’s what ultimately happens with Zappe, the Patriots should be thrilled because it means Jones continued to improve and the WKU product developed enough to become a trade asset.

New England Signs Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton

The Patriots were busy with signing announcements on June 23. New England also made public their agreement with rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. The Patriots’ passing game should have more weapons than it did in 2021.

Thornton’s game-breaking speed helped him tally 10 TDs as a senior for Baylor in 2021. Over four years in Waco, Thornton had 19 TDs. The hope is that he can use his speed to stretch the field in ways no other Patriots wideout was able to in 2021.

Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor was supposed to give the Patriots a downfield threat, but after signing a two-year, $22 million deal in the offseason, the 29-year-old managed just 37 receptions for 373 yards and 3 TDs.

Thornton is younger, cheaper and he had far more upside. Those factors should give him an excellent chance to gain playing time and to perhaps make Agholor expendable.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!