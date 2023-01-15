Former Patriot Makes Bold Claim Regarding Polarizing AFC East WR

The New England Patriots could use some help at the wide receiver position and a former member of the organization believes that New England should look within their division.

While watching the Buffalo Bills defeat the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, former Patriots quarterback and current analyst Scott Zolak believes that New England should try and acquire Cole Beasley.

“Go get Cole Beasley @Patriots,” Zolak wrote on Twitter.

Beasley’s career took a rapid downturn after the 2020 season. Beasley only played in four regular season games and failed to tally a minuscule 50 receiving yards.

Against the Dolphins in the playoffs, Beasley recorded his first postseason touchdown in the win but only had two receptions for 35 yards.

Beasley was actually retired at one point in 2022 and didn’t return to play for the Bills until early December.

The New England Patriots Will Need Reinforcements in 2023

Heading into the offseason, New England will have some decisions to make regarding who returns to the roster for the 2023 season. Arguably the biggest decision revolves around Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers is poised to enter free agency with a contract extension failing to be reached. The wide receiver was once again one of the best on the Patriots roster in 2022, recording 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns per Pro Football Reference.

The veteran wide receiver did reveal that he hopes to stay in New England.

“Oh yeah, definitely, definitely,” he replied when asked if he wanted to stay with the Patriots. “Put in a lot of time here. Built a nice home here. It’d be nice.”

Meyers has a vocal advocate who just happens to be arguably the most important player on New England’s offense. Quarterback Mac Jones stated that he hopes Meyers returns in 2023.

“Jakobi’s one of the best — if not the best — teammates I’ve ever had,” Jones said. “He’s a great person. He comes to work every day, doesn’t complain. Does everything right. And he deserves everything that’s coming his way.

“So, hopefully, it’s with us,” Jones added. “He means a lot to me.”

Marcus Jones is Lone Representative for the New England Patriots on All-Pro Roster

While the Patriots season ended in disappointing fashion, Jones ended his rookie year on a high note. The rookie out of the University of Houston was named to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner. Jones led the league in punt-return yards (362) and ranked second in punt-return average (12.5) in his first pro season per Pro Football Reference.

Jones earned praise from Matthew Judon in the midst of his rookie season in 2022, illustrating just how talented he is.

“Marcus is always in the right spot at the right time, and he makes the correct plays, Judon said prior to the end of the 2022 season via NESN.com. “I don’t think you can ask more from a guy, but every week we do, and he delivers.”

Judon failed to earn All-Pro honors even though he had a spectacular 2022 season. The pass rusher tallied 15.5 sacks, the most he has tallied in a single season so far in his career.