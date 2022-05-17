Several Patriots Make an Appearance to Support at Game 7

What a time to be alive in the state of Massachusetts! The Boston Celtics have brought joy to the state throughout these past couple of months. Alongside, the Boston Bruins who recently have been eliminated from the playoffs. However, having a state on a rise has many “Massholes” in a frenzy. Many in Massachusetts tend to support all teams from their area, with that being said, during a pivotal Game 7 in TD Garden many New England Patriots showed up to support.

A few that were in attendance were rookie QB Mac Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Damien Harris, Kendrick Bourne, Deatrich Wise, and Jerod Mayo, according to Andrew Callahan for the Boston Herald.

#Patriots attendance list at Game 7 keeps growing:

– Robert Kraft

– Mac Jones

– Damien Harris

– Kendrick Bourne

– Deatrich Wise

– Jerod Mayo And I'm definitely missing a few. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) May 15, 2022

The Boston Celtics managed to escape and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. One would assume, that many more Patriots will be in attendance at home games as well. Like in many professions people tend to befriend people who do similar things. They seemed to embrace one another and genuinely were happy to meet. The Boston fans should be excited about their future franchise players.

Tatum & Mac Jones 🤝 Future of Boston sports is bright! pic.twitter.com/tmbBSm16q0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2022

Mac Jones Expectations for 2022

Jones played exception his rookie season, however, he’s set the bar high for himself going into his sophomore season. Last season, Jones threw for 3,801 yards, completed nearly 70% of his passes, and threw 22 touchdown passes to 13 interceptions, per ESPN. The biggest criticism many analysts had in common for Jones going into his 2nd year is the progression and development of him as a QB. In his rookie year, he was primarily a game-managing QB provided with great protection and a dependable run game. Many are expecting him to take leaps and bounds and attempt to take over games.

While many expectations for Jones may be to exceed his rookie season, fans must take into account his situation shifting dramatically. He’ll be going from one of the most respected OCs in all of football, Josh McDaniels, to potentially a former Patriots DC Matt Patricia. While Patricia is unproven on the offensive side of the ball it seems he’s respected around the organization.

Patriots HC Bill Belichick understands Jones’s development will fall on his shoulders. Whether Jones improves or gets worst will factor a slight bit into Belichick’s legacy.

“Ultimately, it’s my responsibility. So whatever happens under that — whatever happens, happens,” Belichick said during a press conference during the owner’s meetings.

Boston Celtics Advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals

Boston Celtics star SG Jayson Tatum is becoming a star right before everyone’s eyes. Tatum and the Celtics have swept the Brooklyn Nets and advanced to the ECF by beating the defending NBA Champions. According to ESPN, he averaged 27.6 points on 42% shooting, 5.4 assists, and 6 rebounds throughout the series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Many are witnessing Tatum doing historic things and only hope Jones can follow suit with the Patriots. All the teams throughout the state seem to be turning the corner and many feel it’s the Patriot’s turn, as well. Especially, after the disappointing ending to the season in Buffalo last year. The Pats were embarrassed for the world to see on the road, 47-17. Only time will tell, however, Jones is expected by the fans and many more to do great things in year two.