Patriots Sign 3-Time Super Bowl Champion to Practice Squad: Report

The New England Patriots increased the depth of their offensive line on Thursday, September 8.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots will be signing Marcus Cannon to their practice squad. Per the NFL transaction wire, New England had Cannon in for a tryout on September 6.

“Update: the Patriots will be signing veteran OT Marcus Cannon to the practice squad, per source,” Yates tweeted. “Cannon played with New England from 2011-2020, starting 69 games during that time.”

Cannon played in 115 total games for New England and won three Super Bowls while with the Patriots. The offensive lineman was drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. After opting out of the 2020 season, Cannon played one season with the Texans in 2021.

Who Could Cannon Replace?

At offensive tackle, the Patriots are in a slight state of flux. While Trent Brown is solidified as the left tackle, right tackle is where things get interesting.

Isaiah Wynn wasn’t a full participant in practice with Wynn only participating in a limited role due to a back injury according to the team’s injury report. Behind Wynn on the depth chart are Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron. At 25 years old, Cajuste has only appeared in seven games for New England. Herron has a bit more experience appearing in 28 games for the Patriots.

Cannon could fill a hole if Wynn misses any significant time and allow the Patriots to have options in terms of replacing the tackle drafted out of Georgia. Wynn’s contract expires at the end of the season.

What Will the Patriots’ Starting O-Line Look Like in Week 1?

NESN’s Zack Cox answered this question in his Friday morning mailbag where he answers questions from Patriots fans.

“If Isaiah Wynn can go, it’ll be (from left to right) Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu and Wynn said Cox. “If the back injury Wynn has been dealing with sidelines him, then things get interesting. I probably would start Yodny Cajuste at right tackle in the event of a Wynn absence, but what we saw late in the preseason suggests Justin Herron would be the next man up. Herron has been a solid backup at left tackle throughout his career, but he has not been effective when playing on the right side. He didn’t look great there in training camp, either.

“The Patriots talked up their offensive tackle depth ahead of cutdown day — director of player personnel Matt Groh said he felt “very fortunate and very confident” in it — but their decision to sign old friend Marcus Cannon to the practice squad Thursday indicated they have some reservations about their setup there,” Cox concluded. “Wynn and starting left tackle Trent Brown both have lengthy injury histories, so New England needs to have a strong backup plan.”

The Patriots strengthened their backup plan by bringing in a familiar face in Cannon but hopefully, the veteran will rarely be used and New England’s offensive line can stay healthy. If not, it could be a long season for Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense.