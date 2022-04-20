Patriots Star Sends Message to Deebo Samuel as Trade Rumors Heat Up

T

he NFL world was turned on its head as it was reported that San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel had requested a trade and it sure caught the attention of the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington was the first to break the news of the trade request.

With Samuel entering the final year of his rookie contract, conventional wisdom would make it seem that the issue for Samuel is getting paid but according to Ian Rapoport that is not the case.

“Money is not at the root of the issues for Deebo Samuel, otherwise that could be fixed with a big offer,” Rapoport reported. “But there are also issues with how he’s used.”

Samuel has had a great start to his NFL career. He is coming off his best season in the league as he tallied 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. The second-round draft pick also averaged 18.2 yards per reception and had eight rushing touchdowns.

A New Recruiter Appears

Patriots fans have watched Matt Judon try his hand at bringing players to New England with little success. When the news of Samuel’s trade request broke a different Patriots player decided to take a shot at bringing the wide receiver to New England.

“Aye @19problemz pull up to Foxboro my G…it don’t get that cold,” said offensive lineman Trent Brown.

If Samuel was to somehow come to New England, it would shoot the team right up the list of contenders. While Mac Jones is entering just his second season in the league, the quarterback had a solid start to his NFL career. Jones threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

New England would also get to pair Samuel with the recently acquired DeVante Parker. With both players having big-play ability. the Patriots’ offense would be tough to stop. There’s also the fact that key performers such as Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne would now become your third and fourth receivers.

With such a deep group of wide receivers, New England’s passing game would be virtually unstoppable. Instead of having difficulty competing in the AFC East, the Patriots would become one of the best teams in the AFC.

A Chance to Fix a Draft Mistake

Samuel is a part of a draft class that will live in infamy for Patriots fans. New England selected N’Keal Harry in the first round ahead of the likes of D.K. Metcalf and Samuel.

Harry’s career has been a massive disappointment compared to those two. Harry only has 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in his career so far.

On the other end of the spectrum, Samuel has tallied 167 receptions for 2,598 yards and 10 touchdowns while Metcalf has 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

If the Patriots were somehow able to acquire Samuel, it would be a franchise-altering move. It would greatly accelerate the rebuild that is going on in New England and give Bill Belichick one last chance to win a Super Bowl ring.

So Patriots fans will be hoping that Trent Brown’s pitch to Samuel works and that he ends up in a Pats uniform before the start of the 2022 NFL season.