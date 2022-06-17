Steve Belichick Sounds Exactly Like His Dad in Video

If voice and cadence tell us anything about the kind of coach Steve Belichick will become, the son of legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is on his way to the Hall of Fame too. Steve sounds so much like his father in this interview explaining his viral facial expressions from 2021, that it’s scary.

Take a listen to Belichick in this podcast with former Patriot defensive end Chris Long:

Steve Belichick talks about playing the Bucs and Brady in 2021 and how that game brought about the infamous tongue gif Full video on @YouTube via the link https://t.co/49i7fG4Kxi pic.twitter.com/1JZDisuYfL — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) June 15, 2022

For the past decade, the younger Belichick has worked on his father’s staff as a coaching assistant, secondary and linebackers coach. At some point, he might graduate to defensive coordinator, if New England is employing those kinds of titles in the future.

Steve gained some unsolicited fame last season when his tongue-wagging facial expressions on the sidelines went viral. In the interview with Long, Belichick explained–as best he could–what led to the viral moment.

In 2022, the Patriots and all of their defensive staff hopes to have viral moments for their performance on the field.

In Other Patriots News: Patriots Re-Sign Jakobi Meyers

The Patriots announced veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had signed his one-year tender. Meyers has led the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards the last two season (2021 – 729 and 2022 – 866).

On the current roster, Meyers might be the team’s biggest overachiever. He was picked up as an undrafted free agent in 2019. That was the same year the Patriots selected N’Keal Harry with the final pick in the first round.

While New England was just taking a shot with Meyers, they were depending on Harry to turn into the team’s No. 1 receiver. That hasn’t happened and Meyers has been the one who has blossomed and improved each year.

Harry may have caught his last pass as a member of the Patriots and Meyers is seemingly getting set to extend his career with New England. Meyers will have some stiffer competition if he is going to lead the Patriots in receiving this season.

New England traded for DeVante Parker and selected Tyquan Thornton in the 2022 NFL Draft. Both have the potential to push Meyers into a more secondary role in the passing offenses’ pecking order.

In Other Patriots News: CB Shaun Wade Could Be a Player in the Secondary

The position the Patriots may have the most questions about ahead of training camp is cornerback. Malcolm Butler is seemingly the man penciled in as the CB1 for now. The other starting spot would appear to be up for grabs.

Rookie Jack Jones impressed in early camp situations. Don’t look beyond veteran Shaun Wade as an option make an impact. Pats Pulpit’s Bernd Buchmasser called Wade “an under-the-radar option at CB?

Buchmasser mentioned Wade’s experience playing a variety of roles in college for Ohio State. If you take a look at what Bill Belichick has done with bigger, more physical guys in the secondary, it would appear Wade might have a chance to make an impact one way or another.

At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he should get an opportunity to show the coaching staff what he’s capable of before the 2022 season.

Wade played all over the formation during his time at Ohio State, but the Patriots used him in a specific role during his brief opportunities in 2021: he was primarily employed as a perimeter cornerback, aligning on both the left and the right side of the defensive formation. Heading into his sophomore year in the system as an under-the-radar option, Wade appears to be a candidate to compete for playing time and maybe even a starter job on New England’s rebuilt outside cornerback depth chart.

