Comedian Slams the Patriots Organization During NFL Honors

It’s open season on the New England Patriots. It began the moment the team was mathematically eliminated from the playoffs and has only intensified with every round Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced past in the postseason.

On the eve of Super Bowl LV, the NFL hosted its annual NFL Honors show from Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles and the hits just kept on coming.

Veteran comedian, and current host of Family Feud Steve Harvey, who has hosted the show in the past, handled the emcee duties again on Saturday night. He traditionally does a monologue that includes a roast of players and teams. This year, one of his favorite targets was the Patriots.

Steve Harvey Roasts the Patriots

At the 1:40 mark of the video, Harvey said:

First of all, I love that the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Let the church say, amen. Patriots fans don’t even know what to do with themselves, cause they ain’t never had free time in January. They calling up all the [Cleveland] Browns fans for advice because our season normally ends somewhere in October, but not this year, though. Do you know how good it feels to be a Browns fan, and we make the playoffs and the Patriots don’t? Do you know how good that feels? Jarvis Landry, thank you man. From the bottom of my heart, from a Cleveland boy all his life.

Harvey was born and raised in Cleveland and has never hidden his fandom for the Browns. Harvey welcomes a number of current stars and legends of the game on a Zoom-like screen and performed his opening to them while making several references to the current and former players who were in attendance virtually.

He wasn’t done with the Patriots after that first shot.

At the 4:44 mark, he came back to get another piece of the wounded franchise.

Another new thing that I kinda thought was pretty cool this season was the NFL added 2 new teams to the playoffs this year, and the Patriots still ain’t make it. [Laughs out loud]. I’m sorry. I’m so sorry. You know the only one enjoying the Patriots not making the playoffs more than me is Tom Brady. He got to be, man. You know how good it must feel for Tom to be in the Super Bowl without Bill Belichick? I know he got to be tired of all that. Every time he wins a ring, “it’s the Patriots’ system.” Well, let me tell you something: the Patriots’ system is at the house eating nachos, and Tom’s ass is in the Super Bowl.

Harvey also took aim at the generic name of the Washington Football Team and more. You can watch the entire monologue below.

The Patriots Prepare to Have the Last Laugh

Belichick is said to be set to attack the offseason aggressively as he attempts to parlay nearly $60 million in cap space and 10 draft picks into a vastly improved football team.

If Belichick gets his way, he and the Patriots will be the ones laughing come this time next year.

