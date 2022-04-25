Patriots Will Struggle to Trade Back in 2022 NFL Draft

F

ans of the New England Patriots have adjusted themselves to the usual hype for the first night of the NFL Draft. While other fanbases can get excited about the future of their organizations, the draft is a waiting game for the Patriots.

Bill Belichick has a proclivity for trading back in the draft. The head coach enjoys stashing mid-round picks and looking for the diamonds in the rough.

It seems that Belichick and his staff will have difficulty doing that in 2022. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that far more teams have been inquiring about moving back in the draft compared to moving up.

Within the past week, as the draft has drawn closer, multiple teams in the top half of the draft have inquired with others to try to trade back in the first round, per sources. So far, the interest in moving back in Thursday’s draft has greatly exceeded the interest in moving up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022

This is a classic example of supply and demand. With fewer teams hoping to move up in the draft, New England will have fewer trade partners who will want to take their first-round selection.

Still, Reiss believes that Belichick will still try to trade down since “this is the type of draft where the strength and value is in the 30-90 range,” Reiss stated.

What is Causing the Change?

With more teams looking to move back, fans might be wary about this upcoming draft class. While there are some great players such as Aiden Hutchinson, Travon Walker, and Sauce Garder, this draft class doesn’t have a lot of superstar talent.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer told NBC Boston that there isn’t a large talent gap from a player selected outside the top 10 to the beginning of the second round.

“I think it’s gonna be really hard to trade down this year,” Breer said. “Because I think after you get past pick 12 or 13, it flattens out, and the difference between 14 and 44 isn’t very big. No one’s gonna want to move up. Most of the movement you’re hearing now — because this isn’t a great draft, and really the meat of the draft class is in the second and third round — is teams looking to move down, not up.”

Where Does New England Stand?

The Patriots currently have the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. If New England is unable to trade back, they have multiple options for who to take in the first round.

On defense, the Patriots can improve at cornerback or build up their front seven. New England could also look to give Mac Jones another target at wide receiver or give him some more protection by drafting an offensive lineman.

While there are plenty of great players New England can select, fans might be wary of whoever is selected. While the first-round selection of Jones appears to be a home run for the Patriots, the fear of drafting another N’Keal Harry will hover over the fan base in New England.

While Jones had a quality rookie season throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, Harry has struggled in his three seasons in the NFL. The wide receiver only has 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in just 33 games played.

So if Belichick is able to move back and get the Patriots some additional draft picks, it will cost him more than he is used to this year.