Struggling Ex-Patriots RB Released by Chargers

Another former member of the New England Patriots is now looking for a job.

With Joey Bosa being activated off of Injured Reserve, former Patriots running back Sony Michel has been released by the Los Angeles Chargers. Michel appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and tallied just 106 yards and zero touchdowns on 36 carries per Pro Football Reference, which is the worst season of his NFL career.

This is a significant drop off for Michel after being a member of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Michel rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Playing for the New England Patriots Helped Sony Michel

Even though Michel was surprised when he was traded by the Patriots, he was still grateful for his time in New England.

“Being coached by Bill Belichick made me a better player, in terms of it taught me to be a professional,” Michel said. “Me coming into this league young, not really knowing much, being put into that system of doing your job, being a professional, it takes you a long way.”

Michel also touched upon learning how to prepare for games as a pro while in New England.

“The biggest thing that I learned there is preparation, the way you prepare,” he said. “And it comes in all aspects — off the field, on the field. What are you doing to be the best version of you? And that’s something that I learned there that I basically use the same tactics here.”

Bill O’Brien Could Help The New England Patriots

After a disappointing season for the Patriots offense, some changes need to be made. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, New England’s owner Robert Kraft isn’t happy.

“My understanding is (Kraft has) made comments around the building that basically indicate he’s not happy with where the offensive coaching staff is right now, and I think that that could lead to shuffling at more than just the play-caller spot,” Breer said. “I mean, we could be talking about a new coordinator coming in with multiple new position coaches. I think there are several guys on the staff that are going to be reviewed after the year.”

If changes are to be made, a reasonable conclusion seems to be bringing back Bill O’Brien to coach the offense. Former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel believes that O’Brien can get the best out of Jones.

“Mac Jones is clearly a competitor, and he’s said he wants to be “coached harder,” Cassel said. “Well, O’Brien worked with probably the most competitive quarterback I’ve ever been around in Tom Brady. There were times where O’Brien and Brady got into it on the sideline, where Brady showed his passion and O’Brien wasn’t afraid to give it right back.

“But at the end of the day, the role of any coach is to push you to become the best version of yourself,” he added. “And if Bill O’Brien can come in and achieve that — not just with Mac Jones, but with the entire offense — then that would obviously be a great thing. You never know how a plan goes until a coach walks into the building, and there are still plenty of unknowns. But it seems like O’Brien’s coaching style potentially could mesh well with Jones and his competitive nature.”