‘Most-Violent Man’ and Spectacular WR Still on the Board for Patriots

The New England Patriots took Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They would appear to have their quarterback of the future, but what will the team do on Day 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft? Could they stand to add a massive offensive tackle who has been labeled “the most violent man in college football?

His name is Teven Jenkins, and he’s from Oklahoma State, and he’s still on the board heading into the second round where the Patriots have the No. 46 pick.

Let’s take a look at Jenkins and four other talented players the Patriots could select on Day 2.

Teven Jenkins

Football scout Brett Kollman hit the bullseye with his now-viral scouting video of Jenkins. He dubbed him “the most violent man in college football,” which is interesting considering Jenkins looks more like an astrophysicist than a mauling offensive lineman.

Quite honestly, the video has helped to blow up the 23-year-old’s brand.

Jenkins is a legitimate first-round talent who slid outside of the first 32 picks. Kollman compared Jenkins to potential Hall-of-Famer Bryan Bulaga, and he admires the 6-foot-6, 317-pound behemoth’s intelligence and his mean streak. He says he finishes every play with a “borderline hatred for the defensive player.”

The thumbnail is intriguing, but Kollman does a fantastic job putting some substance within the video that grabs you with the polarizing image.

Take a look:

This is the most violent man in college football.

The Patriots have a solid situation on their offensive line, but there are some questions about Isaiah Wynn’s ability to stay healthy. The newly re-acquired Trent Brown can play either tackle position.

Jenkins might be better suited for the right side as a young player, but he projects as a potential bookend guy for years to come.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein likened Jenkins to former Patriots guard Joe Thuney. Zierlein wrote this in his summary of Jenkins’ projections.

NFL-ready frame with broad chest and thick lower half. Jenkins not only plays with excellent upper-body power and hand strength, he combines it with a desired level of body control and athleticism to create a consistent, toolsy talent. His instincts and processing serve him well in quickly sifting through moving pieces. He can be an intolerant run blocker, looking to finish and bury his opponent once he gets his block locked and centered. Jenkins has good tackle tape, but his short arms and average range in pass sets could be something to keep an eye on. Whether it is at tackle or guard, Jenkins has the talent to become an early starter and a successful pro.

Rondale Moore

The Patriots signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne this offseason. However, with the retirement of Julian Edelman, the Patriots could still use a quick and explosive option in the slot.

As pure, explosive athletes are concerned, Purdue’s Rondale Moore might be at the top of the list. Moore is only 5’7″, but he’s a powerfully built 181 pounds. He flashed 4.29-speed at his Pro Day, but his lack of height is probably what has pushed him out of the first round.

Moore has upside as a return man and gadget player in the NFL along the lines of Darren Sproles and Tarik Cohen. He could offer the Patriots value as a receiver and punt returner.

Elijah Moore

If the Patriots want a wide receiver with more refined route-running and a little more size, Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore could be the pick.

While he’s only 5’9″ and just under 180 pounds, that’s a size profile close to Wes Welker and Edelman, and we know New England loved the results they got from those players. Moore has remarkable suddenness, and he excels at creating separation. His great hands and intelligence also helped produce a 2020 season that saw him record 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns.

Like Rondale Moore, he also has some ability as a punt returner.

Tyson Campbell

The cornerback position is another one of need for the Patriots. Georgia’s Tyson Campbell might be the best one still on the board.

Unlike the Moores, Campbell has excellent size for his position. At 6’1″, he qualifies as a big cornerback, which is attractive when matching up with some of the more physical wide receivers in the NFL.

Zierlein compares Campbell to William Jackson III and has him projected as a second-round pick. Will he be the one the Patriots grab at No. 46?

As of early Friday morning, the Patriots will also have the 96th pick in the draft, which will come in the third round. We’ll see if they deal any selections or players to add or subtract to their haul.