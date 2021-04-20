Huge Patriots-Texans Trade Proposal Has New England Moving Up

The New England Patriots have made 82 draft-day trades during Bill Belichick’s time as the man in charge. Could a big one with the Houston Texans be upcoming?

Anthony Wood of Sports Illustrated proposed a trade that would have the Patriots moving up to the 67th pick in the draft in exchange for 96th, 120th, 122nd, and 139th.

That breaks down to three fourth-round picks and a fifth in exchange for a third-rounder. Wood realizes this scenario would see the Patriots parting ways with a ton of draft assets. However, he feels the relationship between former New England front office guy and current Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and Belichick as a potential factor.

Wood wrote:

Texans GM Nick Caserio could put his New England ties to good use here, picking up three extra picks while the Patriots could jump back into the third round. This trade would involve the 67th pick going to New England in exchange for the 96th, 120th, 122nd, and 139th heading in the opposite direction. Wishful thinking? Absolutely. But never say never when it comes to the draft. Why you do it: More darts. More rolls of the dice. This is an inexact science, so take as many shots as possible. And, of course, Nick and Bill on the phone makes so much sense

Why Would the Patriots Do This Trade?

Knowing how much Belichick covets draft picks, even Day 3 selections like those in Wood’s trade proposal, it’s hard to imagine him giving up so many for one third-round choice.

If Belichick were inclined to pull the trigger on this kind of a deal, it would have to be for a player he and his staff loved. Potentially, we might be talking about a quarterback if we’re considering a player worth giving up four picks.

While Belichick hasn’t shown that he values quarterbacks at the same clip as the media, fans, and even some other player evaluators in the NFL if he thinks his signal-caller of the future is available at 67, perhaps he would pull the trigger on a deal.

Remember, the Patriots also have the 46th selection. If they keep No. 15, New England would have a chance to get three picks within the first 70 selections in the draft. That could be huge in the way of fortifying the roster.

Players Worth Trading Up to Get

The Patriots have a few positions on their roster they could stand to strengthen. Quarterback is one, and there’s also wide receiver, cornerback, offensive tackle, running back, and safety.

Be on the lookout for a talented running back who might slip because of a run on quarterbacks and wide receivers in this draft. North Carolina’s Javonte Williams and Michael Carter are two options. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has them listed as guys pegged to go between the second and third rounds. They could be targets for the Patriots.

A playmaker like Clemson’s Amari Rodgers is another possibility. He’s a wide receiver built similarly to a running back, and he could also have some usage in the return game. The Texans trade is a long shot, but some of these players are still worth keeping on your radar related to the Patriots.