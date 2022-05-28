The Patriots are Expected to Appear on HBO’s Hard Knocks

The New England Patriots are known for their privacy and for refraining from glamour and flashiness. However, they will be featured in HBO’s Hard Knocks this year, which will intel allowing the outside world to take a peek inside of how the Patriots run things. Patriots HC Bill Belichick who’s made a career off not being the friendliest to the media will have to allow the media open access to the team. While they’re to appear on Hard Knocks, it may not be what many are truly thinking. They will make an appearance due to the Arizona Cardinals being chosen to be featured on this year’s Hard Knocks, reported by Grant Gordon for NFL.com.

In December, the Pats are set to face the Cardinals in Week 14 of the regular season. Oddly, this isn’t new for the Patriots. They appeared just last season when they faced the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. The Patriots didn’t perform as well as they could and were ultimately defeated, 27-17.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Play

Hard Knocks | In Season: The Indianapolis Colts Episode 6 Preview | HBO The Colts have to bring their A-game if they want to win. Check out this exclusive clip from episode 6 of Hard Knocks: In Season, and be sure to watch Hard Knocks: In Season: The Indianapolis Colts Wednesdays at 10 PM on HBO. ABOUT HBO HBO is home to the shows and films that everyone… 2021-12-22T15:00:20Z

What Happened Last Time These Two Teams Played?

The Patriots and Cardinals do not normally play against one another. However, these two have played each other 15 times. Luckily, New England holds onto the most matches won by one game (8) while the Cardinals have managed to win seven, per The Football Database. These teams seem to be evenly matched when they play the winner tends to be within a nine-point margin between the two.

In 2020, the last time these two teams played, the Patriots found a way to pull the game out on a game-winning field goal by Nick Folk. On that same drive, there was a controversial call that took place, on the sidelines. At the time, Patriots QB Cam Newton scrambled down the field and received an unnecessary roughness call that placed the Pats in field goal range. Which led to the Folk dagger shortly after. This game may have left a bad taste in the Cardinals’ mouths.

What a hit by Isaiah Simmons on Cam Newton. Helmet contact. Obviously drew a flag.pic.twitter.com/zW4TN9y1c0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 29, 2020

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury after the game seemed disappointed but understood they were playing a talented and well-coached team.

“Disappointed that we didn’t find a way to win the game, but that’s the NFL,” Kingsbury said in the post-game conference on November 29, 2020. We knew coming up here we’d face a tough team with their backs against the wall and give their best shot. I thought they had a good plan and played hard and found a way to get us at the end.”

Bill Belichick’s Mixed Feelings About Hard Knocks

It’s well documented that Belichick isn’t too fond of the media in general. When asked last year about Hard Knocks, he responded:

“There’s a lot of reasons I wouldn’t be excited about it,” tweeted Mike Reiss.

“There’s a lot of reasons I wouldn’t be excited about it.” — Bill Belichick, when asked about “Hard Knocks” and if he would be cognizant of other teams watching it to scout the Patriots if they were the featured team pic.twitter.com/8RAhqNSVjP — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 13, 2021

While this may come as no surprise to many that Belichick may not be all the way on board with the idea of Hard Knocks. This will give the fans some excitement and possibly a better point of view of how things are run and conducted in New England, the true “Patriot” way.