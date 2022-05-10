The Patriot’s Latest Signings Resembles Julian Edelman

The New England Patriots recently have signed undrafted FA D’Eriq King. King played QB and WR at Miami University and the University of Houston. Ideally, this ideology fits the Patriots’ way: “The more you can do, the more valuable you are.”

However, the last utility player they inquired about that played a little bit of everything was Julian Edelman. Prior to Edelman, the Patriots often used WR Troy Brown as a utility player within their system as well. Shortly, after the draft King was offered by several teams, yet, he chose to sign with the Patriots. While being exceptional at Miami and Houston, he was listed simply as an athlete rather than a QB.

“I’m excited, it’s good,” reported Aaron Wilson for Pro Football Network. “I was a little nervous because of the unknown, but I was blessed enough to sign with a team like the Patriots. I’m thankful for the opportunity. It was an exciting time. I talked to Matt Groh, and he was excited. I’m thankful for the opportunity. He told me I’ll do a little bit of everything — receiver, quarterback, running back — whatever I can do to stick.

“Absolutely, definitely motivated to prove my worth. I’m just excited to play football, period. I’m definitely motivated, and you have a chip on your shoulder, whether you get drafted or not. I’ve played quarterback my whole life, but I think I can be a pretty good receiver as well,” King continued.

The Role of D’Eriq King on the Patriots

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh convinced King to try out for the Pats. He expressed to him that he’d have an opportunity to compete and prove himself to be multidimensional. King has proven he can be an asset to an offense almost anywhere. In the past, King’s been featured at QB, WR, RB and even kick returner.

Wilson reported, that Joe Judge attended King’s private workout prior to the NFL draft. However, King was extremely active. King performed at the Houston Texans prospect day and had a zoom meeting with the Baltimore Ravens. Many believe he garnered so much attention simply because of his unique versatility he can ring almost in any offensive gameplan. While finding attraction from teams all over the NFL, he admits his final college season wasn’t as great as he’d hoped.

“I was kind of prepared for that,” King said. “I didn’t have a good season. It got cut short because of injuries. Still, there was that little feeling when the draft is going that something might happen and this team might draft me in this round. I was prepared for this moment.”

King’s Time in Miami

In 2020, King was named captain for the Hurricanes. He passed for 2,686 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, according to Sports Reference. Not to mention, he rushed for 538 yards and 4 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury. In 2021, in only three games he recorded 767 passing yards along with three touchdowns and four interceptions before again suffering a season-ending injury.

King believes the experience will go well, he’s set goals for himself going forward as well. Former Hurricanes who’s played with HC Bill Belichick have spoken very highly of their time with the Patriots.

“Definitely make the team, but I want to make plays as well,” King said. “I want to do what I can to be seen and have the opportunity to make the team. I’m going to try to get on special teams, too.”