Dynamic TE Prospect Says He Has ‘Consistently’ Heard From the Patriots

When it comes to offensive weapons, the New England Patriots need just about everything you can name.

Even though the team drafted two tight ends in 2020, that position lacks the sort of dual weapon New England has leaned on for production over the years.

It appears Bill Belichick and Co. aren’t going to sit back and hope for Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene to blossom into significant contributors in their second years in the league. The Patriots are reportedly already keeping in contact with top tight end prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Miami, FL’s Brevin Jordan is one of the more athletic tight end options in the draft. According to Justin Melo of the Draft Network, the Patriots are one of several teams Jordan says have been “consistently” communicating with him.

#Miami TE Brevin Jordan has met with several NFL teams via Zoom, but he lists the following as the teams he has consistently heard from: #Packers, #Patriots, #49ers, #Seahawks & #Chiefs. There's a TON of interest in him, & it's easy to see why once you turn the tape on #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 23, 2021

Jordan could come to New England with a rare opportunity to supplant two guys taken a year ahead of him. Jordan would instantly be the team’s most athletic tight end.

What Scouts Say About Jordan

Big Blue View’s Chris Pflum sees Jordan as a dangerous pass-catching option who can line up all over the field. However, at 6’3″, 240 pounds, and with some still-developing blocking techniques.

Here is Pflum’s projection for the soon-to-be 21-year-old.

Miami’s Brevin Jordan projects best as a moveable offensive weapon in a 12-personnel offense that makes use of passing concepts to stress coverages. Though he is listed at tight end, he should be a piece that is lined up across the offensive formation to create and exploit mismatches with defensive personnel. Jordan is too big for most defensive backs to deal with easily, while at the same time too athletic for most linebackers. He also brings some upside as a blocker in pass protection and run blocking, though Miami frequently tried to scheme him as part of a double-team when he was lined up at tight end to minimize his exposure against defensive linemen. Jordan still has work to do polishing up his technique as both a blocker and as a receiver. He has a reasonably broad route tree, and has some savvy in how he runs his routes. Jordan shows an understanding of pressing his stems vertically as well as using body language to hide his intentions. Likewise, teams will need to work with Jordan to improve his hand usage and play with more consistent leverage when blocking. He will likely never be a punishing people-mover of a blocking tight end, but he can continue to improve his effectiveness.

For more context, here is a look at some of Jordan’s highlights as a Hurricane. The second play is a very similar route concept that Tom Brady still runs with Rob Gronkowski.

Brevin Jordan 2020 Regular Season Highlights | Miami TEBrevin Jordan finished his junior year at Miami by being voted to the All-ACC Second-Team. Jordan is a big tight end with the receiving skills that would make many wide receivers jealous. He finished the 2020 season with 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games. Watch Brevin Jordan's highlights from the 2020 regular season. … 2021-02-09T14:47:28Z

Where Teams Might Select Jordan

There is a chance Jordan could see a bit of a spike in interest, and he is already getting looks. Tankathon has him ranked as the third-best tight end in the draft behind Florida’s Kyle Pitts and Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth. Walter Football has him as the second-best and projects him to be drafted in the second or third round.

A recent Pro Football Focus mock draft has the Patriots taking Freiermuth in the second round. Freiermuth is considered a more complete tight end because of his blocking ability, but when it comes to athleticism and run-after-catch skills, Jordan and Pitts are on another level.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Patriots wind up with Freiermuth or Jordan on Day 2 of the draft.

Also Read: