Tom Brady Sr. Slams Bill Belichick Who Wanted His Son ‘Out the Door’

Every time you think the shots from Tom Brady’s dad toward the New England Patriots will stop, the future Hall-of-Famer’s father does another interview and more acrimony is spilled.

On Tuesday, Brady Sr. delivered perhaps the most aggressive charge yet when he told NBC Sports’ Tom E. Curran that he believes Bill Belichick wanted his son “out the door.”

Does Tom Brady Sr. Feel Validated by His Son’s Success in Tampa Bay? “Damn Right”

We’ve always known Brady’s departure from the Patriots wasn’t quite as peaceful as both sides sometimes suggest. Without a question, there appears to still be a ton of mutual respect, but Belichick and Brady didn’t appear to part ways amicably.

Brady Sr. added fuel to that fire with his most recent comments.

My feeling is that Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy than that he’s moved on, because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime, felt that it was time for him to move on. And and frankly it may well have been the perfect (time) for Belichick to move on from him. On the other hand, I think the Tampa Bay Bucs are pretty happy that the decision was made in Foxboro that the (couldn’t) afford him or didn’t want to keep him when his last contract came up.

Continuing the conversation, Curran asked, “do you find a measure of vindication for your kid? Damn rights,” Brady Sr. said, “damn rights. Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw 56 touchdowns — I think that’s a pretty good year.” Finally, Curran asked if Tom Jr. feels the same way and Sr, responded, “damn rights…damn rights.”

There is a lot there to unpack.

When is That Patriots-Bucs Game Again?

After that sort of statement, it's only natural for Pats and Buccaneers fans to wonder when the two teams clash. The two teams meet in Week 4 when the Bradys come back to Foxborough to take on New England on October 3 at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.

