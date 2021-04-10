Tom Brady’s Throwing Coach Has Strong Words on Cam Newton’s 2021 Outlook

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton might be the most polarizing player in the NFL. He has his share of passionate followers on both sides of the fence.

Count Tom Brady’s throwing coach Tom House as someone on the positive side. House, who has assisted Brady for years, appeared on NBC Sports Patriots Talk Podcast this week had positive things to say about Newton and what he expects to see from him in 2021.

House called the last season “the perfect storm in the wrong direction” for Newton but predicted the “perfect storm in the right direction” this upcoming season.

According to House, Newton’s health and the circumstances surrounding his late signing, previous injuries, and the pandemic played a role in his tough 2020 campaign.

House added, “what people don’t realize is Cam has been injured, and he couldn’t work on mechanics like he should or could have because his health was an issue. And what you saw last year with the pandemic and all the upheaval and all the weird things that were going on with the day-to-day process, he probably didn’t have the time, or what I would say is his efforts had to be directed toward just plain competing.”

House also lauded Newton’s work ethic and athleticism, pointing to both as a part of the reason he is optimistic about the upcoming season.

But Cam is a great athlete. I got to know him a little bit when he was working on his shoulder rehab. There’s nothing he can’t do. You’ve seen him, he’s a physical specimen. And he’s still in his skill acquisition window, so I’m going to assume that the people there (in New England) can help him with his throwing mechanics. Cam will throw the ball better this year than he did last year. He was in a reframing, a repatterning mode during the COVID stuff, and because of all the weird, unpredictable things, wasn’t able to focus on mechanics as much as he should. But don’t bet against him because he’s physically one of the best athletes I’ve ever been around.

Marcellus Wiley Believes in Newton in 2021

Unlike his co-host Emmanuel Acho, who says the 2015 NFL MVP has to earn back his respect, former NFL All-Pro, Marcellus Wiley, is high on Newton’s upcoming season. Not only does he believe much of what House mentioned, but he also thinks Newton is set up to succeed, and he predicts he’ll do just that in 2021.

Newton should have every opportunity to be better in 2021.

More Help is on the Way to Improve the Patriots’ Offense

Yes, the Patriots have already signed Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor to upgrade their wide receiver group. And yes, they may have the best 1-2 punch at tight end in the league with the newly signed Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. They re-tooled the offensive line by trading for Trent Brown, re-signing David Andrews, and bringing back Ted Karras.

As much as those guys will improve the Patriots’ offense, it’s likely at least two more playmakers with a chance to contribute as rookies might be coming in the NFL Draft. It will be a surprise if the Patriots don’t add a speedy receiver who has punt-return ability and perhaps another receiver who could potentially take Julian Edelman’s spot if he is released.

Wiley is right; Newton is set up to succeed.