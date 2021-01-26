Tom Brady’s Dad Speaks on Bill Belichick’s Current Situation

The Tom Brady and Bill Belichick talk has gone to the next level as members of their families and significant others can’t help but comment on the situation.

A week after Belichick’s girlfriend Linda Holliday voiced her displeasure with an online troll taking shots at her boyfriend on social media, Brady’s dad, Tom Sr., has offered his take on his son’s former coach.

Belichick on the Hot Seat, Per Brady Sr.

Brady Sr. spoke with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian in an interview, and he was asked about the split between the two future Hall-of-Famers. His words about Belichick being “on a hot seat” stood out.

Brady Sr. said:

I’m guessing he’s [Belichick] on a little bit of a hot seat right now. I thought it was going to be a good move for him whatever happened. But I also thought it was going to be good for the Patriots because that’s what was in the cards. That was the direction it was headed. They had a great 20-year run, as good a run as anybody has ever had. Without disparaging Bill in any way, I just think it was time. That doesn’t minimize what Bill did. As we saw last night, the coaches can screw up the game.

That seemed like a little shot at Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur with the last line. The elder Brady is on a roll.

To be fair, Brady Sr’s usage of the term “hot seat” might be different than what is normally used to describe an NFL head coach’s situation. What isn’t debatable is the fact that Brady Sr. believes Belichick is in a tough situation without his son.

Belichick Likely Has Plenty of Job Security

Belichick isn’t just the head coach of the New England Patriots, he’s also the de facto general manager. That’s the reason it was his call to let Brady walk this past offseason. That doesn’t mean Belichick could not be removed from his position.

However, that call would have to come from the top, meaning owner Robert Kraft. As fond of Brady as Kraft was and is, it seems highly unlikely the owner would dump Belichick while he attempts to rebuild the roster.

After all, Belichick did help to engineer six Super Bowl titles over 20 years while making the postseason almost every season. Kraft won’t be as fickle as some Patriots fans.

Tom Jr. and Sr. are Very Close

In case you hadn’t noticed, Tom Sr. and Jr. are very close. Brady Jr. once famously got choked up while answering a question about his own hero.

He named his dad as his hero and Sr. is often seen rocking clothing and memorabilia honoring his son. Considering how close the father and son are, Sr. did a pretty good job sounding diplomatic while still sliding a subtle one in on Belichick.

