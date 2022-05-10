Tom Brady Joining FOX Sports After Retirement

F

ormer New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is thinking about life after football.

After a brief retirement, Brady will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again in the 2022 regular season. It will be his 23rd season in the NFL.

While Brady is continuing his NFL career, he already has plans for when he eventually retires. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once he retires from the NFL.

Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst whenever he stops playing, Lachlan Murdoch announced. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2022

Fox Sports also tweeted out a statement from Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst,” Murdoch said. “Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

Brady is Focused on the 2022 season

While Brady’s new role is exciting, he is still focused on his work on the field.

“Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG,” Brady tweeted.”

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Brady will be looking to lift Tampa Bay back to the Super Bowl after the Bucs fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

The quarterback is coming off another impressive season in his NFL career. Brady threw for a league leading 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns while throwing only six interceptions.

Brady will still have plenty of targets to throw to in 2022. Chris Godwin will be returning to Tampa Bay along with Mike Evans.

With all the talent that the Bucs have, Brady will have the ability to perform well. With the quarterback continuing to put up impressive numbers well into his 40s, he has the potential to have another great season in 2022.

Tom Brady Will Get Paid Well

The former Patriots quarterback won’t need to worry about making money once his NFL career is over.

“Once he retires from NFL, Brady will earn $20 million to $25 million a year as No. 1 analyst for Fox,” Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported. “Brady will surpass both Troy Aikman of ESPN and Tony Romo of CBS.”

Tom Brady will step into richest pact in sports media history, sources tell @FOS. Once he retires from NFL, Brady will earn $20 million to $25 million a year as No. 1 analyst for Fox. Brady will surpass both Troy Aikman of ESPN and Tony Romo of CBS.https://t.co/gVEibX7NK3 — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) May 10, 2022

“All told, his pact could come in at the $190 million to $200 million range, estimated sources,” McCarthy wrote.

Money isn’t exactly an issue for the quarterback. After the 2022 season, it is estimated that Brady has earned $322,962,392 over his career. If the figures that McCarthy’s sources are stating are correct, Brady will have earned over half a billion dollars between his playing and announcing career if he was to retire after this season.

So Patriots fans will be hearing Brady’s voice for a long time even once he decides to end his NFL career. Maybe once he retires Brady will even get the opportunity to call a New England Super Bowl win?