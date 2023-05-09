Tom Brady Sends Message to Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

Tom Brady transferred his off-field sports loyalties south for the past three years, but his support of the Boston sports scene has not totally evaporated.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sent a signed jersey to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who recently shared a picture of the jersey via Instagram. Brady played for the Patriots from 2000 to 2019, and Tatum arrived with the Celtics toward the end of that era in 2017 as a rookie.

“Jayson, L.F.G. I love watching you play! Good luck, 7X SB champ.” Brady wrote on the jersey.

“Appreciate you GOAT,” Tatum wrote on his Instagram story.

Tatum and the Celtics have a highly-contest NBA playoff series underway with the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum helped the Celtics reach the NBA Finals in 2022 before losing to the Golden State Warriors.

During Brady’s time in New England, he showed his support of the Celtics at games, including the team’s last championship season in 2008. Similarly, Brady often showed his support of the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox — both of which also won at least one championship during that 20-year span.

Tom Brady Named to All-Time Patriots Team By Burgeoning App

As NESN’s Dakota Randall put it, “robots are as capable of churning out sports hot takes as their, living, breathing, talking-head counterparts” today.

NESN had burgeoning artificial intelligence application ChatGPT to select the greatest Patriots of all time at each position. Open AI’s chatbot gathers information and synthesizes it in the form of dialogue. The New York Times’ Kevin Roose wrote an in-depth article to explain how it works.

NESN staff asked ChatGPT to “draft-the all-time best Patriots players at every position”, and Randall wrote that they asked the app to add a second player per position since the first query only generated one per position. Brady, of course, surfaced as the first choice.

Brady’s achievements are unmatched in NFL history, let alone Patriots’ history, amid seven Super Bowl wins and droves of passing records. ChatGPT named Steve Grogan as the second choice at quarterback instead of Drew Bledsoe.

Grogan played 16 seasons for the Patriots and amassed a 75-60 record along with 26,886 passing yards and 182 touchdowns versus 208 interceptions. He played in four postseason games his whole career, including an appearance in the 1986 Super Bowl loss to the Chicago Bears.

While NESN showed no objection to the choice of Grogan over Bledsoe, it can be a subject of debate. Bledsoe, a No. 1 pick in 1993, went 63-60 in nine seasons with the Patriots and threw for 29,657 yards and 166 touchdowns versus 138 interceptions. He led the Patriots to three playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl loss to the Green Bay Packers in 1998.

Bledsoe’s career in New England got cut short amid an injury in 2001 as Brady took over the starting job.

ChatGPT’s Patriots Picks Leaves Room for Debate

ChatGPT picked all-time Patriots “based on statistical analysis, individual achievements, and team success”, but the app still left room for debate as Randall noted.

One notable area of debate includes Randy Moss as the No. 1 receiver in Patriots history. Moss played less than four seasons for the Patriots, but his overall career numbers eclipse other Patriots greats. The app chose Wes Welker as the second-greatest Patriots receiver.

“Welker deserves to be on this list, but we probably would’ve gone with Stanley Morgan, Troy Brown or Julian Edelman over Moss,” Randall wrote.