Tom Brady Raises Eyebrows at Kentucky Derby [Watch]

Tom Brady entered the spotlight again with a video for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback created a stir on social media with his comments.

Brady, who won seven Super Bowls in 23 seasons in the NFL, paid tribute to legendary racehorse Secretariat on the 50th anniversary of the horse’s record time in 1973. Secretariat clocked one minute, 59.4 seconds for the derby win that year, and the record hasn’t fallen since.

“You might be laughing or wondering if I’m just putting you on. I’m actually kind of serious because when it comes to all time, Secretariat stands alone,” Brady continued. “Fifty years later, his Kentucky Derby is still the fastest any horse has ever run. It ends the argument that simply. In the biggest race, he’s the greatest ever, and the same goes to the rest of the triple crown, too.”

“I’m jealous, man. No one argues about who had better defenses or tougher opponents when it comes to Big Red. It’s all right there in the history books,” Brady concluded. “So on the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s legendary Kentucky Derby win, let’s all salute the GOAT of the racetrack, who still captivates us with his legacy. There was nobody faster. Nobody greater.”

Brady’s video raised eyebrows because he did it for NBC Sports amid recent reported doubts of his plans to broadcast for FOX in 2024. The three-time MVP landed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX in 2022 in preparation for retirement from the NFL. He retired for a second time on February 1 and announced plans to wait to begin his broadcast career in 2024 instead of this year. He recently quelled rumors on not broadcasting for FOX via Instagram.

Tom Brady Gives Background on How Secretariat Emerged Unexpectedly

Brady started the video by telling the story of how Secretariat came out of obscurity.

“It takes place in 1969. Two horse breeders have an agreement,” Brady said in the video. “They’ll flip a coin. The winner will get the first choice of two foals, baby horses, the loser will get their choice the next year.”

“A lady named Penny [Chenery], funny enough, is one of the owners, and she loses the coin toss. But a year later in 1970, only one foal is born, and that’s how she ends up with a young horse by the name of Secretariat,” Brady added.

“I’m going to tell you another story,” Brady continued. “It takes place about 30 years later.”

Brady recounted his time as a backup quarterback for the Patriots behind Drew Bledsoe before the former No. 1 pick and Pro Bowler sustained a severe hit in a 2001 game. New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis knocked Bledsoe out of the game, and Brady took the reins of the Patriots, which began his Hall of Fame career.

“And the kid gets his shot to go in,” Brady said.

Tom Brady Compares His Journey With Secretariat’s

Then, Brady turned back to talking about Secretariat with a comparison to his own journey.

“Now maybe Secretariat would have become Secretariat even if he had a different owner, a different trainer, [and] a different jockey,” Brady said. “And maybe I would have found my way into a lineup even if my good buddy Drew Bledsoe didn’t get hurt that day on the field.”

“But I do know that way it worked out for both of us felt a lot like fate,” Brady added. “There are a lot of GOATS out there in history, and I’ll always be honored to have my name mentioned with the best to ever do it, but I think I speak for all of us when I say we all kind of look at him a little differently.”