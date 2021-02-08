Patriots Players React to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s Super Bowl Win

On Sunday night, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 Super Bowl LV win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It was Brady’s 7th Super Bowl win, and there are plenty of people in the Boston area who are salty about his success elsewhere.

However, there are others–including some of his former teammates with the New England Patriots–who were as happy as could be to watch Brady and another former Patriot Rob Gronkowski win another Super Bowl.

Patriots Players React

Here is the reaction from some current and former Patriots

Helllll yeahhhhh robbbbbyyyy G!!!!! #whooooooooooo — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 8, 2021

Everybody said this was a passing of the torch … Tommy like nah I’m about to win 7!! That’s wild! Congrats goat!! @TomBrady — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 8, 2021

12🐐 — Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) February 8, 2021

💍 💍 💍 💍

💍 💍 💍

Cant stop. Wont stop.

The best ever in all sports. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 8, 2021

TB mfn 12!!! Respect that Man!!!! — Ja’Whaun Bentley🎈 (@NVBentley33) February 8, 2021

Goat goat goat goat goat goat goat goat. Goat! — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 8, 2021

TB12 🐐 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 8, 2021

Congratulations to the greatest of all time. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

Just witnessed history. Blessed to see this @RobGronkowski @TomBrady greatest of all time. Both of you — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) February 8, 2021

It was amazing to see such a huge outpouring of support for Brady from ex-teammates. That says a lot about the way he has interacted with the guys in the locker room throughout his career.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Patriots running back Fred Taylor talked about his respect for Brady on a recent episode of Drink Champs, and it is clear, Taylor isn’t the only one holding the future Hall-of-Famer in high regard.

Tom Brady’s Future

During Sunday’s post-game show, Brady made it clear, he is returning in 2021 at the age of 44. He remained healthy throughout the 2020 season, and obviously played well (4,633 passing yards, 40 TDs, 12 INTs), so there is no reason he shouldn’t be back. As important as Brady is to keep in the fold, the Bucs must also secure as many pieces from their defense as well.

Lavonte David is a free agent as is Ndamukong Suh, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, Ryan Succop, Chris Godwin, and Shaquil Barrett. Almost every one of those players played a significant role in Sunday’s win, but it seems impossible the Bucs will be able to bring every one of them back.

Some believe Godwin will bolt in free agency and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes the Patriots will come calling in the form of a 4-year deal worth $78 million.

Brady was great this season and in the playoffs, but he needs a good number of those guys to return if Tampa is going to repeat.

Rob Gronkowski’s Future

As we mentioned above, Gronkowski is headed for free agency. This will be the first time he’s been a free agent during his career. He also said he plans to return next season, rather than retiring for a second time.

It’s difficult to imagine him playing anywhere besides Tampa Bay considering his link with Brady. There’s also a chance the Bucs could have an opportunity to bring another Patriots great to the Sunshine state. It’s very possible Julian Edelman could be a salary-cap casualty this offseason, and most of the NFL universe would be shocked if he didn’t wind up with his buddies in Tampa Bay.

For now, it’s time for Brady and Co. to enjoy their success and for New England fans to focus on their team while they attempt to rebuild a competitive championship contender.

