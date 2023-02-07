Tom Brady Speaks Out About Relationship With Bill Belichick

F

ans of the New England Patriots have always been debating whether Bill Belichick or Tom Brady deserves more credit for the team’s success but according to Brady that is a “stupid conversation.”

Belichick appeared on Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast and the topic of Brady vs Belichick came up. The former quarterback went in depth about his relationship with the legendary head coach.

“For me, there’s nobody I’d rather be associated with,” Brady said. “From my standpoint, I think it’s always such a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about. Coach couldn’t play quarterback, and I couldn’t coach.

“In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart,” Brady added. “I don’t think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction. I think when we were in New England for 20 years together, you know, they get tired of writing the same story. So once they write all the nice things and championships and this and then they just start going, ‘Well, this works, let’s start trying to divide them.’ I never really appreciated those ways that people would try to do that.”

Bill Belichick Learned From Tom Brady

Belichick also discussed his relationship with Brady saying that he learned a lot from the quarterback.

“I learned so much from Tom because, as you know, I never played quarterback and I never saw the game through the quarterback’s eyes,” Belichick said. “I saw it through a coach’s eyes. And what Tom would tell me that he saw and how he saw it, it was incredible how during the game, he’d come off and I’d say, ‘What happened on that play?’ And he’d go through eight things that happened: tackle flash in front of me; this guy slipped; I saw the linebacker drop wide; safety was a little deeper than I thought he would be; and then this guy stepped in front and I kind of put it a little bit behind him because I saw this other guy closing. And then you’d go back and look at the film, and every one of those things happened in the exact sequence that he explained it to you on the field. I’m like, ‘This guy sees everything.'”

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Had a Great Relationship

Brady continued to talk about his relationship with Belichick and said that even though they didn’t always see eye-to-eye, they enjoyed a great relationship.

“He and I always had a great relationship, and we met all the time,” Brady said. “Did we always see everything exactly the same way? Who does in life? What close relationship can you have where everything goes like a bright sunny day? No, there are moments that, you know, it was never intolerable, but it was always just, I would say healthy debates about certain things, and we always talked about it face to face.

“I think that’s one thing I appreciate about Coach Belichick in life: He’s not afraid to have a hard conversation,” Brady added. “We didn’t always agree, but we always respected each other. I know he respected me for the job that I did, and I certainly did the same. I think even when you go away from each other, you respect each other probably that much more. I certainly did because I realized the commitment he was trying to make to get our team to win.”