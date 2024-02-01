Patriots Land $60 Million Star WR for Draft Pick in Proposed Trade

So how quickly do you suppose the New England Patriots can turn things around under new coach Jerod Mayo in 2024? If it is pretty darn quick, then you might be interested in a potential Patriots trade that would bring in a star wide receiver who is entering the final year of a three-year, $60 million deal and consistently puts up Pro-Bowl level numbers. The guy? Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers.

The cost? A first-round pick in 2025 and veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones, which is a slim price to pay—unless you think the Patriots could be as bad next year as they were this year.

If they’re going to improve their lot then, no doubt, they will need to bring together a new quarterback and a star top target—remember, the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots last year was 5-foot-8 sixth-round rookie Pop Douglas. The quarterback is a significant problem. But solving the receiver issue might not be as difficult.

Not with a guy like Godwin putting more pressure on Tampa’s already stressed books than it can handle. A future first-rounder for Godwin, who had a Pro Football Focus grade of 77.5 last year, 28th out of 128 receivers in the NFL, could wind up being a steal.

Patriots Trade Makes Sense — With a QB

From B/R, the full trade proposal looks like this, “Hypothetical Trade We’d Love to See: WR Chris Godwin (to New England) for 2025 first-round pick, CB Jonathan Jones (to the Buccaneers).”

Here’s the justification for such a deal: “A future first-round pick would be reasonable for the soon-to-be 28-year-old, and the Patriots would be a logical suitor. New England may draft a new quarterback in April, but it desperately needs dependable pass-catchers.

“If the Bucs agree to the deal pre-draft—and execute it during the summer—they could re-sign Evans and target a receiver like LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. or Oregon’s Troy Franklin in April. Squeezing Jones out of the deal would give the Bucs much-needed depth in the secondary.”

Ultimately, the big issue for the Patriots will be the addition of a quarterback. It’s nice to have Godwin, but pointless if there is not a capable thrower under center. If the Pats plan to draft a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick and insert him right away, the Godwin plan likely goes out the window. It would make sense to draft young receivers and let them grow with the new QB.

First-Round Pick Is a Steep Price

The first-round pick would be a steep price for the Patriots, not because Godwin is not worth a pick, but because the Patriots would be gambling that they won’t have another four-win season, as they did this year. As we have seen with the Panthers this season, it is dangerous being a bad team and giving away the farm in the future for a present asset.

The Panthers gave up the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft to move up and draft Bryce Young in 2023. Young has not yet panned out and the Panthers now owe the No. 1 overall pick to the Bears.

That Patriots could be headed in that same direction. New England has no current quarterback and a terrible offensive line, and if things go poorly for Mayo in his first year, the Buccaneers would be reaping a valuable pick.

Godwin did have 83 catches for 1,024 yards last season, his third straight year passing the 1,000-yard mark. He had a grade at Pro Football Focus of 77.5, which made him the 28th-ranked receiver out of 128.