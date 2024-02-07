Patriots Trade Proposal Adds Ex-Champ With ‘Travis Kelce’ Potential

While most speculation around the Patriots and the upcoming NFL draft involves the team moving up in the draft to secure the No. 1 pick from Chicago so that it could choose, presumably, Caleb Williams of USC, the folks at USA Today floated a much more interesting idea that could put the Pats in position for more long-term success under new coach Jerod Mayo. That would involve trading down from the No. 3 perch to pluck Atlanta’s No. 8 pick — and a potential Travis Kelce-type.

There would be considerable other assets involved, per the site: “The Patriots trade down in this mock draft with the Atlanta Falcons, swapping their No. 3 pick with Atlanta’s first-round pick, second-round pick and a 2025 first-round pick. It’s a major haul that puts the Patriots in position to address serious holes on the roster.”

One of those holes would be at tight end, another interesting wrinkle in the proposed Patriots approach. With the No. 8 pick, the Pats would then pick Georgia star Brock Bowers. Versatile tight ends are a must for modern offenses, after all.

As USA Today also noted: “Just one look at the two teams involved in the Super Bowl is proof that the tight end position carries significant value on the elite end of the spectrum. Bowers has the talent to one day be mentioned alongside the best in the game, like Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and San Francisco’s George Kittle.”

Brock Bowers Compared to George Kittle, Travis Kelce

Bowers is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, and is a potential Top 10 pick in this year’s draft. He played 40 games in three seasons at Georgia, where he helped the Bulldogs win two national championships. He totaled 2,538 yards on 175 catches, and scored 31 touchdowns.

#Georgia TE Brock Bowers has ridiculous speed for his size, but his competitiveness with the ball is almost as impressive. His tape if full of "hidden" yards after the catch, breaking tackles and dragging defenders. More in this week's Film Room: https://t.co/AUkqYnkD7Y pic.twitter.com/SQdr4YWb2i — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 20, 2023

Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect and tabbed him with a season grade of 84.4 this year, No. 2 on the list of 468 tight ends in college football.

Draft analyst Colton Edwards wrote of Bowers, “He possesses the characteristics, attributes, and skill set to be a cornerstone of an NFL franchise. A cornerstone such as the Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce where the offense is dialed around him.”

Others have compared Bowers to Kittle, too, including Bleacher Report, whose scouting report on Bowers read, “Brock Bowers is a rare, explosive play threat from the tight end position. Anytime he touches the ball, he could go for a house call. Bowers has exceptional burst and speed.”

Patriots Trade Could Address Potential Weakness

Tight end is one spot at which the Patriots will have questions entering the offseason. The team planned to use two-tight-end sets frequently this season, but the output by Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki just was not there.

Henry had 42 catches and 419 yards in 14 games, and Gesicki had just 29 catches and 244 yards in all 17 games. The pair combined for eight touchdowns. Those were disappointing numbers, though that had something to do with the poor quarterback play the Patriots got throughout the season.

Both are free agents, and while there is a chance that Henry—who was a team captain last season—could return, Gesicki likely will sign elsewhere. The Pats need to beef up their talent at the tight end spot, and Bowers would be a good way to do so.