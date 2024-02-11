Patriots Trade Proposal Deals No. 3 Pick for Massive Draft Haul Amid ‘Buzz’

The Patriots have a pretty valuable asset heading into the NFL offseason: the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. It’s especially valuable because there are three potentially elite quarterbacks on the board, and plenty of teams are known to be interested in nabbing one of them. And with recent reports of potential Patriots trade activity at the draft, speculation from ESPN has already forecast New England taking on some high bids for the pick. (More on that below.)

It would be something for owner Robert Kraft and new coach Jerod Mayo to consider.

One such proposal comes from Bleacher Report this week, which foresees the Patriots pulling in four high draft picks from the Raiders, who are rumored to have heavy interest in LSU Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is familiar with Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce from their time together at Arizona State (where Daniels began his career before transferring).

Here’s the suggestion from B/R last week:

Las Vegas Receives: No. 3 overall selection

New England Receives: No. 13 overall selection, 2024 second-round pick (No. 44 overall), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick

Patriots Trade Could Address Offensive Depth

That is a good haul for the Patriots, no question. They drop down 10 spots in the draft, where they should be able to address a host of other issues on the team—at wide receiver, tight end or, maybe most important, on the offensive line. Adding a second-round pick gives them yet another crack at filling those holes or taking a shot at a quarterback who slips from the first round.

Here’s how B/R’s Ryan Fowler sees the reasoning:

“This deal is reminiscent of the trade Washington made in 2012 when it sent the house to St. Louis (pick swap in 2012, ’12 second-rounder and two future first-rounders) for the right to draft Heisman-winning signal-caller Robert Griffin III.

“The details of this deal do not include two future first-round selections, but making a move into the top five for a potential shot at Daniels will cost Las Vegas a pretty penny.”

That should be worth noting for the Patriots.

RGIII’s injuries made him a bust in Washington, and though the Rams did not wind up picking superstars with the picks they had from the trade, they did wind up with a one-time Pro Bowler (defensive back Jackrabbit Jenkins), a mainstay defensive lineman (Michael Brockers, who was a Rams starter for nine years), and a five-year starter at linebacker (Alec Ogletree). There were busts in there, too, but the Rams were the clear winner of the trade.

‘Bit of Buzz’ Around Trading No. 3 Pick

Of course, the question that arises is whether the Patriots would be better off taking a swing at a player like Daniels—or fellow top quarterbacks Drake Maye/Caleb Williams—with the third pick. That’s an option, no doubt.

But the offense is currently so devoid of talent that it makes a lot more sense to trade down and attempt to fill numerous holes than to pick Daniels and throw him onto a roster that is almost sure to make it difficult for him to succeed quickly.

There’s no doubt the Patriots will seriously weigh dealing the pick. A report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler this week suggests that process is beginning already.

“I’m hearing a bit of buzz about the third pick, which belongs to the New England Patriots. The Patriots also need a quarterback, but there are people around the league who believe they are open to trading the No. 3 selection, moving back in the draft and addressing the quarterback position in free agency.

“If the Pats do trade that pick — which could be Daniels or Maye — the two teams I’d keep an eye on are the Falcons (moving from the No. 8 spot) and the Vikings (moving from the No. 11 spot, assuming they don’t bring back Kirk Cousins).”