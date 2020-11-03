Patriots Great Calls For Massive Deal to Add Elite WR

Former New England Patriots star Willie McGinest is aiming high with his ideal trade concept for his former team.

McGinest Wants the Patriots to Trade For Michael Thomas

McGinest, who is an NFL Network analyst, was asked (along with others on the show) to offer his ideal fantasy trade as the Tuesday deadline approached. McGinest went big with his plea for his former team to trade for New Orleans Saints All-Pro Michael Thomas.

It’s worth mentioning, McGinest’s colleague and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci said he’d like to see Patriots star Stephon Gilmore dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders. Gilmore’s name is one of the hottest as the trade deadline approaches.

The Patriots have a massive void at wide receiver, and there is no question adding Thomas would be a major upgrade for Cam Newton and Co.

Thomas has the kind of massive contract the Patriots usually stay away from and if you’ve been listening to Bill Belichick talk about salary cap issues over the past few days, it doesn’t seem likely New England would pull the trigger on a deal like this one.

Sean Payton Has Implied Thomas Isn’t Available

The topic of Thomas being dealt has come up a few times this year, but rather uncharacteristically, Saints head coach Sean Payton has taken to Twitter to imply those rumors have no substance.

In case people wanted a direct response on this, here you go: pic.twitter.com/EuRMa6WyOP — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 24, 2020

Injuries Have Kept Thomas Sidelined

After a record-breaking season in 2019, Thomas’ production has been drastically down due to injury. He suffered an injury to his hamstring early in the year, and it has limited him to one game. He had three catches for 17 yards in that contest.

He was seemingly on the cusp of returning to the lineup in Week 7, but there was a setback. Thomas found himself in a bit of hot water last month when he punched teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson in practice.

Gardner-Johnson is a known agitator who drew similar behavior out of the Chicago Bears’ Javon Wims on Sunday, so it’s tough to put Thomas in a box after his unfortunate, but perhaps understandable reaction to Gardner-Johnson’s unspecified actions.

That said, Thomas did cryptically address the situation on Twitter:

You ain’t a snake but they will make you — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 13, 2020

Think what you want I ain’t trying to clear no rumors up. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 13, 2020

I was never healthy I was just trying to help my team get a win and heal up during the bye. Had a set back was so close. And I take my health serious. Now I’m a bad guy lol bet https://t.co/olIBJjnCpG — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 13, 2020

I wouldn’t rule out Thomas being dealt during the offseason, but seeing him in a Patriots uniform is likely nothing more than wishful thinking unless you’re playing Madden 21.

