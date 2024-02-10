Patriots Tabbed as Favorites to Trade for Controversial $96 Million Star

Well, now this would be something new for the Patriots trade annals. After putting together a moribund wide-receiver room year after year, the Patriots could well seek to add a legitimate top threat this offseason, with speculated targets that include free agents like the Buccaneers’ Mike Evans, the Bengals’ Tee Higgins and the Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. But how about a closer-to-home target via trade? As in the AFC East rival Bills star Stefon Diggs?

If you’re a betting person, you may want to consider it. That’s because Draft Kings as the Patriots pegged as the favorite to land Diggs if the Bills decide to move on from him after yet another controversy-packed season. DK asked the proposition question, “For Which Team Will Stefon Diggs Take His First Snap in the 2024/25 NFL Regular Season?” and the Patriots come in at plus-600, making them the non-Bills favorites, along with the Bears.

Buffalo, it should be noted, comes in at minus-250, making the team the clear favorite to keep Diggs. With good reason, too—he has been to the Pro Bowl four straight seasons with Buffalo, and has totaled 5,372 yards in those four seasons, recording at least 100 catches and eight touchdowns each year.

That’s got to be enticing for new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt—although the potential for a Diggs headache is pretty well established.

Stefon Diggs Has Courted Controversy in Buffalo

If there’s hope for the Patriots to pull off a trade for Diggs, it’s because he has often courted controversy with the Bills, and after another playoff disappointment, Buffalo could be ready to move on from some of the nonsense—real or imagined—that comes with him.

Diggs raised eyebrows last offseason, for example, when he failed to report for offseason workouts, which left coach Sean McDermott “very concerned.” The Bills front office had to be concerned, too, because Diggs had only just signed a four-year, $96 million extension the previous offseason.

That followed his disappearance last year after the team’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. During the season, Diggs was often seen to be visibly frustrated on the sidelines, slamming a tablet to the ground in October, and complaining about his role in the offense.

Diggs again ducked reporters after last month’s playoff loss to the Chiefs, in which he had just three catches for 21 yards. The Bills are likely to lose at least one of their top receivers this offseason, as No. 2 option Gabe Davis will hit free agency and will likely be priced out of the Bills’ range. He could be a lower-cost option for the Patriots.

Patriots Trade Depends on Buffalo’s Approach

Still, the Bills have plenty of incentive to keep Diggs on board. He has routinely had the backing of quarterback Josh Allen, no matter the controversy, and his production is hard to argue. Diggs is 30 years old now, so there’s a chance that he could begin to decline—his 11.1 yards per catch were the fewest in five years—but he still ranks among the best in the league at his position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Diggs had a 2023 grade of 79.1, which was No. 21 in the NFL. That’s down from his 89.1 grade last year, which was fifth, but still warrants a slot as a No. 1 receiver.

Diggs did address his future in Buffalo in a chat with Kay Adams of the “Up and Adams” podcast, saying he hopes to stay put with the Bills—but knows there’s a chance he won’t.

“I’m not saying goodbye. I hope it’s not goodbye,” said Diggs. “Like I said, I’m prepared whichever way it goes. When you hear a lot of rumors and such it’s like, ‘Where did it come from?’ You know what I’m saying? Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, usually. I try not to pay too much attention to it. That’s why I said I’ll just be where my feet are.”