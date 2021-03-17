Aggressive Trade Proposals Have Patriots Landing Franchise QB in Draft

The New England Patriots have already been as aggressive as any team in the NFL during the first two days of free-agent activity. With more than $42 million still free, Bill Belichick still might not be done as of Wednesday morning.

The Patriots still have the draft as well, and if one subject matter expert is correct, New England may be set to make their biggest splash yet.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projects the Patriots to trade up in the draft to find their quarterback of the future, and that’s Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Kiper sees the Patriots sending three draft picks to the Denver Broncos to move up six spots to No. 9, where they would select Fields.

Kiper Jr. wrote:

“The Patriots would have to send the Broncos at least the No. 15 pick, a second-round pick, and a 2022 pick. And I wouldn’t be shocked if it took the Pats’ 2022 first-rounder to get the deal over the finish line.”

Kiper isn’t the only one who sees the Patriots trading up to get Fields. NBC Sports’ Phil Perry has New England giving up their No. 15 pick and their 2022 first-rounder for the No. 7 pick to get Fields.

Is there some fire with all of this smoke?

The Potential Quarterback Plan

If New England did this, they would still have eight draft picks in April, and their roster has already been fortified with several veterans from their exploits in free agency. Obviously, Cam Newton has been signed to more than likely be the team’s starting quarterback in 2021, but in this instance, Fields would ideally learn the offense and be mentored by the 2015 NFL MVP before taking over in 2022.

Take a look at what the Patriots have already added to their roster.

Re-Signed Players

They may not be finished.

Patriots’ 2021 Lineups Could Dangerous on Both Sides of the Ball

The Patriots are fighting to keep starting center David Andrews, who is testing free agency. If he leaves, it’s possible New England could turn to three-time Pro-Bowler Rodney Hudson, who the Las Vegas Raiders recently released. That would solidify the offensive line with Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown at tackle with Andrews or Hudson at center, Shaq Mason, and Mike Onwenu at guard.

That is a formidable offensive line in front of Newton.

There is reportedly significant interest in running back Leonard Fournette. He could team with Damien Harris, J.J. Taylor, and perhaps an incoming rookie to fortify the backfield. The receivers have been drastically improved with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, the expected return of Julian Edelman, and opt-out signee Marqise Lee. The tight end situation has gone from the bottom of the league to the top with Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry’s additions.

On defense, the Patriots will welcome back Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung from opt-outs. They signed Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, Jalen Mills, and Henry Anderson. New England also brought back Carl Davis and Deatrich Wise on the defensive line. If you couple these additions and retainments with the expected improvement of Chase Winovich, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Myles Bryant, and Kyle Dugger, the Patriots have a chance to be really good on defense and that’s even if they trade Stephon Gilmore.

There are a lot of “ifs” here, but none of them are impractical.

With a collection of young and veteran talent, a quarterback set for 2021, and a potential trade to land the QB of the future, Belichick might have effectively rebuilt his team in a year.

