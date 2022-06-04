Patriots Called ‘Best Fit’ For Possible Return of Super Bowl Champion

It seems unlikely the New England Patriots will look to sign or acquire some of the big-name players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones who are still on the free-agent market.

However, a blast from the recent past might be a more practical addition to the 2022 roster. Defensive lineman Trey Flowers spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots before signing with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2019 season.

Flowers racked up 21 sacks for the Patriots during his stay at Foxborough. He didn’t find as much success in Motown as injuries began to take a toll. He’s had two concussions since 2018. Flowers managed just 10.5 sacks in three seasons for the Lions and he’s now a free agent after missing 19 games over the last two years.

Patriots Called ‘Best Fit For Flowers

Despite his struggles to stay healthy of late, Adam London of NESN believes the Patriots are the “best fit” for Flowers.

“Looking into bringing back Flowers probably is worthwhile for the Patriots, who seemingly only saw quarterback pressure from Matthew Judon and Christian Barmore last season,” London wrote. “New England isn’t flush with cash, but Flowers probably can be had for cheap at this point, especially considering his injury history. Flowers turns 29 in mid-August, so there presumably is plenty left in the tank. A reclamation project in New England potentially could work out in spades for all parties involved.”

Signing Flowers would be a deal the Patriots could file under the low-risk, high-reward tag. It’s the kind of move New England has explored over the past two decades. At times, it has rendered surprise performances.

Mark Anderson exploded for a 10-sack season in 2011 and Patrick Chung became an integral part of New England’s defense when he returned to the team in 2014. Neither Anderson nor Chung’s deals broke the bank. Similarly, Flowers wouldn’t sign for a salary that stretched the Patriots.

It’s hard to see what the Patriots would have to lose from offering Flowers a prove-it deal, assuming he’s healthy enough to take the field. Because Flowers is still without a job, it seems he’s there to be had if the Patriots are interested in a reunion.

In Other Patriots News: Jonathan Jones Gives Update on Shoulder Injury

Speaking of injuries, Patriots veteran corner Jonathan Jones missed most of the 2021 season with a bad shoulder. After playing in just six games last year, Jones seems completely healthy heading into training camp.

Per Bernd Buchmasser of Pat’s Pulpit, Jones says he has taken his recovery day by day, and is trending in the right direction as he would appear to be on pace to be ready for Week 1 of the 2022 season barring another setback.

The cornerback position is one of the most interesting for the Patriots this year. While they seemingly have some depth with the additions of Malcolm Butler, Terrance Mitchell, rookies Marcus Jones, Jack Jones and returning players like Jalen Mills, Jones and others, there are some valid concerns about quality.

Is there a legit No. 1 receiver in that group? That’s a question we’ll learn the answer to pretty soon as the rest of the NFL will be eager to test the Patriots’ pass defense.

Jones projects as a nickel corner, but don’t rule out the chances of him playing a few different roles. The best case scenario would see Butler return to the form he showed when he helped the Patriots win a Super Bowl and registered a Pro-Bowl and second-team All-Pro season in 2016 and 2017.

He’s being counted on to replace J.C. Jackson who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. If Butler is back to playing on a high level, the rest of the depth chart at CB will fall into place–Jones included.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!