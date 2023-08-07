Patriots Eye Reunion With 2X Super Bowl Champ in Workout: Report

Since leaving the Patriots in 2019 for a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions, things have not necessarily gone well for defensive lineman Trey Flowers.

He had one good year in the Motor City, but injuries torpedoed the following two seasons before Detroit finally released him. He spent last year in Miami, but was placed on injured reserve in October and appeared in just four games before suffering a foot injury.

Now a free agent, Flowers and the Patriots keep flirting with a reunion. He came in for a workout with New England in March and, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, was in for another workout with the Pats this week. Flowers will turn 30 on August 16, but with only 18 games played in the last three years, could have something left in the tank if he can stay on the field.

Flowers Starred for Patriots in 3 SB Runs

Flowers was fourth-round pick in 2015, but played only one game as a rookie because of a shoulder injury.

He made his mark as a sophomore, when he notched seven sacks and two fumble recoveries, playing all 16 games. He became a starter at defensive end in Week 9, and held onto the job for New England for two seasons after that. Flowers was part of the defense that helped the Patriots to Super Bowls LI, LII and LIII, winning two titles, over the Falcons in 2016 and the Rams in 2018.

Even as a young player, Flowers was respected for his all-business demeanor, and it’s easy to see that the young Patriots would welcome his presence, now as a tenured NFL veteran.

“If you guys talk to Trey you can see he doesn’t talk a lot. He’s not a man of many words,” former Patriots defensive captain Devin McCourty said of Flowers in 2018. “I think that the thing I see from him is now when he feels like it’s time to say something and he wants to say something, it usually makes a big impact on the team because guys know his work ethic.

“They know how much he cares about playing well individually and the success of the team. When he speaks, guys tend to listen.”

Defensive Line Could Use an Experienced Addition

The Patriots’ defensive line could be a source of strength this season, as the group ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per carry, at 4.1. The core group of Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore and Deatrich Wise is solid, with the potential to improve even more this season.

Flowers, whose nickname while he was with the Patriots was “Technique” could be useful as both as mentor and as a contributor. New England clearly is interested in putting a veteran on its roster, as it has also hosted Aaron Crawford, Khalil Davis and Bruce Hector for workouts this summer.

The Patriots remain busy on the free-agent market even as training camp has worn on. The team is interested in adding a veteran running back to bring some depth to that group, and have pursued both Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott, two former star-caliber players looking to restart their careers.

They have also looked at former Tampa Bay star Leonard Fournette and USFL standout C.J. Marable at the position. The team signed veteran receiver Jalen Hurd, too, before Hurd instead decided to retire.