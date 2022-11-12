AFC East Rival QB ‘Owns’ The Patriots, Says Analyst

Bill Belichick has had his way with most of the quarterbacks he’s faced in the AFC East, but at least one of the New England Patriots‘ rivals has his number.

According to the Boston Sports Journal, Greg Bedard called out the Patriots’ defense when he said the Miami Dolphins quarterback “owns them.”

Bedard was asked for his opinion on the Patriots’ safeties. He answered the question but he went into detail about the Patriots’ struggles to stop Tagovailoa and others.

“Holding out much an opinion until we see them against some real offenses/QBs coming up,” Bedard answered. “Tua still owns them until proven otherwise. Defense was good against Trubisky, Goff, Brissett, Wilson, and Ehlinger. Not exactly murderer’s row, like last season. And Justin Fields stings. Cousins, Allen 2x, Murray, Carr, Burrow, Tua again … we’ll see the scoreboard.”

What is Bedard referencing when he says Tagovailoa owns the Patriots? The Dolphins’ quarterback is a perfect 4-0 against the Patriots in his career. He doesn’t have spectacular numbers (68.52% completion percentage, 3 TDs, and 2 INTs), but the bottom line is there as he’s never lost to Belichick and Co. when he’s started a game.

The Patriots aren’t the only AFC East team Tagovailoa has had success against. He’s also a perfect 3-0 against the New York Jets.

Around the NFL: Titans’ Ryan Tannehill Questionable For Week 10

The Tennessee Titans really missed Ryan Tannehill in their primetime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 9. Head coach Mike Vrabel limited rookie quarterback Malik Willis to just six pass attempts.

Will Tannehill make it back to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday? The answer is still up in the air. According to NFL.com, Tannehill is still listed as questionable with an injured ankle.

Tannehill has missed the last two games, and the Titans can’t afford to go another week without his presence. The Titans were too limited and predictable with the run game with Willis under center.

This season, Tannehill has thrown for 1,095 yards, 6 TDs, and 3 INTs.

Around the NFL: Donte Jackson Out For the Season

The Carolina Panthers pulled off a huge win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, but all of the news wasn’t good. Carolina lost speedy cornerback Donte Jackson to an Achilles injury that’ll cost him the rest of the season.

This season, Jackson had two interceptions and a defensive touchdown. His absence will be felt on the defense. He and second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn had been strong outside corner options. With Jackson out, CJ Henderson is expected to step in and start in the former’s absence.

This will mark the first time in Jackson’s five-year career that he won’t play in at least ten games in a season. The Panthers are heading into the bye week, so they will have another week to prepare for their next opponents.

On November 20, the Panthers will take on the Baltimore Ravens in a major road test. The Panthers and every other team in the NFC South are still in the mix for the division title. Carolina is just 1.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the division.