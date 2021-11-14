Twitter Reacts to Patriots vs. Browns

The New England Patriots are looking to extend their winning streak on Sunday, November 14 at home against the Cleveland Browns. Both teams come in hurting from a list of injuries, but firmly in the AFC Playoff picture.

Here is the Twitter reaction to early Sunday matchup.

First Quarter

The Browns came out and made a statement with their offensive live. The unit helped to power a dominant, 11-play, 84-yard TD drive culminated by a short TD pass from Baker Mayfield to Austin Hooper in the back of the end zone on fourth down. The strong start gave the Browns a 7-0 edge after the first drive and it left many like USA Today’s Henry McKenna recognizing Cleveland’s dominance upfront.

Patriots defense is getting absolutely walloped by the Browns' blocking. D'Ernest Johnson is barely getting touched over the first 5-7 yards. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 14, 2021

To make matters worse, CB Jalen Mills injured his arm and had to enter the blue tent. As ESPN’s Mina Kimes mentioned, CB is the one position the Patriots can’t afford to have another player injured.

Yikes, Mills hurt. CB is the one position where NE really cant afford to lose anyone. 😬 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 14, 2021

Thankfully, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Mills returned to action.

CB Jalen Mills, who left the game on the opening drive with an arm injury, has returned to action. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 14, 2021

The Patriots responded to the Browns’ opening drive with their own 15-play, 83-yard TD drive. New England’s offensive line helped push rookie Rhamondre Stevenson to 25 rushing yards on six carries, and Mac Jones had success throwing the ball to receivers and backs in the screen game.

The drive was finished off by a three-yard TD pass from Jones to Hunter Henry. Nick Folk’s extra point tied the game. The TD was Henry’s sixth in as many consecutive games. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal congratulated offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for a strong first drive.

Mac Jones hits Hunter Henry for a 3-yard touchdown. Great response by the Patriots. Great opening drive for Josh McDaniels. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 14, 2021

Here is the play:

The Mac Jones to Hunter Henry red zone connection is incredible. 🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/EFKI2yBpbu — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) November 14, 2021

Second Quarter

Early in the second quarter, Mayfield throws an ill-advised pass into double coverage. Patriots safety Kyle Dugger intercepted the pass and returned it to the six-yard line. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard slams Mayfield for his 3rd-and-long struggles.

Baker being Baker. Get him into third and long and he'll give you plays. Dugger INT. Mills could have picked it off as well. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) November 14, 2021

NBC Sports’ Phil A. Perry offers statistical perspective:

Good discussion with my guy @M_Cassel16 about Baker Mayfield. In my opinion, he’s very average. (Mayfield. Not Cassel.) Browns this year on 3rd and 5+:

– 45 percent completions (NFL average is 60)

– 5.5 yards per attempt (NFL average is 7.7)

– 60.1 rating (NFL average is 89.0) — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 14, 2021

Here is Dugger’s interception:

Stevenson punched it in on the first play from scrimmage after the interception to push the Patriots to a 14-7 lead following Folk’s extra point. Here is Stevenson’s TD:

Rhamondre Stevenson gets in the end zone and the Patriots take the lead. (PS: watch N’Keal Harry take Myles Garrett out of the play.) Video via @BenBrownPL pic.twitter.com/7gZ1FvoKzl — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) November 14, 2021

After the Jakobi Meyers misjudged a punt and allowed the ball to roll to the 1-yard line, Jones ignited a statement-making 99-yard TD drive that was finished off by a bullet 23-yard TD throw to Kendrick Bourne.

Overall, it was probably the Patriots’ most impressive offensive drive of the season. The extra point made it 21-7 New England.

AIR BOURNE. @BournePoly11 went and got it for the TD! 📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/HD3gVdydjI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2021

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema lauds Jones’ play and the Patriots’ drive on a whole.

Mac Jones capped off a 99-yard drive with THAT throw? Whewwwwww. Dude is dealingpic.twitter.com/Fon5IcXNr4 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 14, 2021

The Patriots’ defense has stiffen significantly since the first drive. On the downside, Trent Brown, who returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 1, was removed from the game favoring the injured calf again. CLNS’ Evan Lazar believed the big man was likely done for the week.

Trent Brown might be done for the day. Onwenu in at right tackle. Brown icing up the calf on the sideline. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 14, 2021

