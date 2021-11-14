Twitter Reacts to Patriots vs. Browns

The New England Patriots are looking to extend their winning streak on Sunday, November 14 at home against the Cleveland Browns. Both teams come in hurting from a list of injuries, but firmly in the AFC Playoff picture.
Here is the Twitter reaction to early Sunday matchup.
First Quarter
The Browns came out and made a statement with their offensive live. The unit helped to power a dominant, 11-play, 84-yard TD drive culminated by a short TD pass from Baker Mayfield to Austin Hooper in the back of the end zone on fourth down. The strong start gave the Browns a 7-0 edge after the first drive and it left many like USA Today’s Henry McKenna recognizing Cleveland’s dominance upfront.
ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!Join Heavy on Patriots!
To make matters worse, CB Jalen Mills injured his arm and had to enter the blue tent. As ESPN’s Mina Kimes mentioned, CB is the one position the Patriots can’t afford to have another player injured.
Thankfully, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Mills returned to action.
The Patriots responded to the Browns’ opening drive with their own 15-play, 83-yard TD drive. New England’s offensive line helped push rookie Rhamondre Stevenson to 25 rushing yards on six carries, and Mac Jones had success throwing the ball to receivers and backs in the screen game.
ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!Join Heavy on Patriots!
The drive was finished off by a three-yard TD pass from Jones to Hunter Henry. Nick Folk’s extra point tied the game. The TD was Henry’s sixth in as many consecutive games. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal congratulated offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for a strong first drive.
Here is the play:
Second Quarter
Early in the second quarter, Mayfield throws an ill-advised pass into double coverage. Patriots safety Kyle Dugger intercepted the pass and returned it to the six-yard line. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard slams Mayfield for his 3rd-and-long struggles.
NBC Sports’ Phil A. Perry offers statistical perspective:
Here is Dugger’s interception:
Stevenson punched it in on the first play from scrimmage after the interception to push the Patriots to a 14-7 lead following Folk’s extra point. Here is Stevenson’s TD:
After the Jakobi Meyers misjudged a punt and allowed the ball to roll to the 1-yard line, Jones ignited a statement-making 99-yard TD drive that was finished off by a bullet 23-yard TD throw to Kendrick Bourne.
Overall, it was probably the Patriots’ most impressive offensive drive of the season. The extra point made it 21-7 New England.
Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema lauds Jones’ play and the Patriots’ drive on a whole.
The Patriots’ defense has stiffen significantly since the first drive. On the downside, Trent Brown, who returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 1, was removed from the game favoring the injured calf again. CLNS’ Evan Lazar believed the big man was likely done for the week.
Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!
ALSO READ:
- Patriots May Be Set to Play High-Priced Free Agent at a New Position
- Cam Newton Speaks On Signing With the Panthers
- Bitter Panthers Star Would Like an Apology From Mac Jones
- Cam Newton Finds New NFL Home, Contract Details Revealed
- Patriots RB Shares Surprising Childhood Feelings About His Current Team