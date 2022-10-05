Patriots Legend Calls Out Rookie CB: ‘Shut Up’

Jack Jones raised some eyebrows after his comments after the New England Patriots Week 4 loss and his words caught the attention of a Patriots legend.

Jones had a phenomenal game against the Green Bay Packers. He forced a fumble (which he recovered) and also snagged a pick-six off of Aaron Rodgers. Jones also had seven total tackles.

After the game, Jones told reporters, “Personally, I feel like it’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me. If you can get the ball outside of me, I’m no good.”

Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law noticed Jones’ comments and gave his thoughts on WEEI.

“I love the confidence if you can go out there and back it up. But from what I’ve seen, you don’t know situational football,” Law said Tuesday. “I don’t know what’s going on with that defense, but it’s pitch-and-catch. It’s third-and-short, they need a first down. It’s Aaron Rodgers over there, it’s third down, it’s five yards to go. Why are you seven, eight, nine yards off? That’s pitch-and-catch. You don’t need to run. That’s disrespectful by doing that to your defense — no one is playing and challenging the receivers.

“You make a couple plays, you get an interception, but to say something like that, you’ve got to have some swag, and go out there and make some plays. I don’t think anybody in that secondary, especially a rookie, can say something like that. You ain’t making enough plays to say something like that. Shut up.”

What Has Law Done in his Career?

Law definitely has the resume to back up his passionate comments. The cornerback is a hall of famer who has also won three Super Bowls. He spent 10 years in New England where he racked up 638 tackles, 36 interceptions, and four sacks.

The lockdown corner has also been honored multiple times with five Pro Bowl nominations along with being named an All-Pro twice.

It will be interesting to see how Jones reacts to the comments but if he continues to perform well, it will be hard for him to remain quiet.

What Did Jones’ Teammates Say About His Performance?

While former Patriots didn’t enjoy Jones’ comments, the rookie cornerback clearly made an impact on his teammates.

Veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon was impressed by Jones.

“For him to play as well as he did and to get that pick and force that fumble, that’s a great start to his career as a starting [defensive back],” Judon told reporters. “He just has to build on it, he just has to ride that wave.”

Team captain and safety Devin McCourty was also pleased with Jones’ performance.

“He’s been doing that,” McCourty said postgame. “It’s the reason why he’s a rookie and he’s out there playing. Not just today because J-Mills is down — no, he’s been in the games playing because he’s been consistent. He’s learned, I think, as training camp has gone on, he’s done a good job of the mistakes he’s made of learning from them and not making them again. And today showed that.”