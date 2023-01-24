Patriots Legend Urges Acquisition of ‘Stefon Diggs Type of Guy’

N

ow that the New England Patriots reportedly have their new offensive coordinator, a legend of the organization believes they need to continue to help quarterback Mac Jones.

Legendary Patriots cornerback Ty Law appeared on WEEI and discussed what New England needs to do next.

“They need somebody to help Mac Jones on the outside,” Law said. “Somebody that can take the top off the defense. That’s what I see. There’s no one, as far as a receiver is concerned, that’s scaring anybody. They’re not putting the fear of God in no defensive backs.

“And that’s a problem. I think Mac Jones, with some help … because he has a running game. They have a running game. They need to be able to throw the ball to somebody that’s reliable and that can strike fear,” Law added. “A (Stefon) Diggs type of guy. A Ja’Marr Chase type of guy. Somebody that’s a true No. 1 receiver, I would like to see the Patriots go get them.”

DeVante Parker Believes He Can Be That Guy For the New England Patriots

While Law believes the Patriots need to make a move to improve at wide receiver, Parker doesn’t agree. He commented on an Instagram post from “Gillette Nation” that described him as a “top-tier wideout.”

“I am that guy 🤷🏾‍♂️,” Parker wrote.

Parker had a difficult start to his career in New England. He only tallied 31 receptions, 539 yards and three touchdowns per Pro Football Reference. It was an improvement from 2021 but still a ways off from his best seasons.

Jakobi Meyers was the leading wide receiver for the Patriots with 67 receptions for 804 yards, and six touchdowns per Pro Football Reference. The problem for New England is that Meyers will be a free agent this offseason. If he secures a new contract with a different team, the Patriots could be in trouble.

Mac Jones Is Excited After New England Patriots Bring In Bill O’Brien

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low reported that Bill O’Brien will be New England’s offensive coordinator in 2023. The news is welcomed by Jones according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

“For Jones, it’s the best of both worlds,” Daniels wrote. “That’s why he’s pumped up about the new coaching hire. According to a source close to Jones, the Patriots quarterback is ‘very’ excited about O’Brien coming to New England.

“Another source close to the Patriots quarterback told MassLive that Jones ‘is looking forward to working with coach O’Brien.’ They added that since the Patriots and Alabama have a similar culture and offensive approach, it should help Jones with the transition of working with O’Brien,” Daniels added. “The source said that for Jones, it’ll be ‘nice to start a new working relationship with someone that you already have had the opportunity to work with.’ “

Jones will be looking to improve after a difficult 2022 season. The second-year quarterback failed to throw for 3,000 yards and also only had 14 touchdowns while throwing 11 interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

Patriots fans will hope that the addition of O’Brien will be just what Jones needs to get back on track.