Patriots Urged to Avoid $96 Million All-Pro WR

The New England Patriots passing game needs some help after a poor performance in 2022 but one NF Lanalyst is urging that they stay away from a big-name wide receiver.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey believes that New England needs to avoid taking a risk on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

”There will be an NFL team that takes a risk on Michael Thomas. The Patriots can’t be that team,” Tansey wrote. “New England needs a wide receiver, or two, that can be relied upon for every game of the regular season, and hopefully for a few playoff contests as well. Thomas played in 10 games over the last three seasons for the New Orleans Saints and no one knows if he can return to the 1,000-yard form from his first four years in the NFC South.

“The 29-year-old has the potential to be one of the best comeback stories of the 2023 season after dealing with countless ailments since 2021, but the Patriots can’t waste money on a what-if,” Tansey added. “The Patriots could sign Thomas and he may not play in most games, like he has for the last three seasons, and that could be the difference in the team making the playoffs or not.”

Since 2020, Thomas has only appeared in 10 games per Pro Football Reference. In that timespan, Thomas tallied 56 receptions for 609 yards and three touchdowns.

The New England Patriots Need Someone Who Is Healthy and Consistent

The Patriots do have some talented receivers on their roster. Jakobi Meyers leads the way but he will become a free agent with New England failing to reach an agreement with the wide receiver to keep him with the organization.

Tansey believes that the Pats need someone who will be consistent and healthy. Thomas doesn’t fit that bill.

“New England needs a healthy and consistent lineup of pass-catchers to set Jones up for the most success possible,” Tansey wrote. “Maybe the Patriots would consider him more if they had more established talent at the position, but right now, Bourne and Tyquan Thornton are the top wideouts on the roster. If Meyers does not re-sign, the Patriots do not want to be stuck with an injury-prone wideout as one of the prospective top offensive producers.”