Vince Wilfork Voted Into Patriots Hall of Fame

V

ince Wilfork was a key part of the New England Patriots defense during their run of Super Bowl victories so it only makes sense that he is honored for his efforts.

Wilfork was voted by the fans to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He becomes the 32nd inductee into “The Hall.” Wilfork also became just the sixth player to be selected by the fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014) and Kevin Faulk (2016).

“It’s my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection,” said Robert Kraft told Patriots.com. “For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket.”

The date and time for the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony have yet to be announced.

A Stellar Patriots Career

Wilfork spent the majority of his career in New England. He played 11 seasons and played in 158 games with the Patriots after being drafted in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. The defensive tackle tallied 517 tackles, 16 sacks, 12 fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Wilfork was constantly plugging holes and taking up space up front. He made life quite difficult for opposing quarterbacks and running backs.

The defensive tackle earned plenty of accolades while in New England. He ended his career with five Pro Bowl appearances, two Super Bowl rings, and an All-Pro nod.

Wilfork served as a defensive co-captain for seven consecutive seasons (2008-14).

Who Did Vince Wilfork Beat Out?

Wilfork beat out Mike Vrabel and Logan Mankins in the fan vote.

Vrabel spent eight years in New England and won three Super Bowls in four years. The linebacker played in 125 games for the Patriots and racked up 606 tackles, 48 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 11 interceptions, and five fumble recoveries. He also went to one Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro once in his career.

Mankins played nine of his 11 total seasons in the NFL with the Patriots. He was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. In college, Maninks played as a left tackle but became a left guard when he came to New England.

The offensive lineman was a three-time team captain and earned six Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro honors. With Mankins in the lineup, the Patriots offense finished in the top 10 in eight of his nine seasons with the Patriots – 2005 (7), 2007 (1), 2008 (5), 2009 (3), 2010 (8), 2011 (2), 2012 (1), 2013 (7).

Mankins is also a member of the Patriots all-2000s Team, all-2010s Team, and their 50th Anniversary team.

But Wilfork will be getting his own red jacket soon enough and with all he has done in his career, it’s well deserved.