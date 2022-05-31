Where Many are Skeptical Patriots QB Mac Jones is Impressed

The uncertainty of the New England Patriots coaching situation has worn down on many this offseason. However, while many seem skeptical and doubtful of this upcoming season. Patriots QB Mac Jones seems thrilled and impressed with what he sees on the field. According to Mike D’Abate for Sports Illustrated, Jones is looking to embrace the challenges and praised his coaches for being a good group.

“Mac Jones Praised ‘Good Group of Coaches’ on the first day of OTAs,” D’Abate tweeted.“The Pats’ QB1 seems ready to embrace and conquer the challenges of the upcoming season.”

Mac Jones Familiarity with Turnover

While many believe the loss of former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels can be detrimental to Jones’s development going into his second year. McDaniels is now the HC of the Las Vegas Raiders and will attempt to have a better outing than he did with the Denver Broncos. McDaniels coached the Broncos in 2009 and 2010. The Broncos went 12-20 during those two seasons, per Pro Football History.

Many forget Jones had tons of turnover at Alabama University. During his tenure at Alabama, Jones played under three different OCs in four seasons. So while it may or may not affect his development, he’s been accustomed to this prior to the NFL.

“I think every season in football is a new season,” Jones said in a press conference held on May 23rd. “People come and go, it comes with the business. We have a good group of new players and coaches. I’m happy for Josh and his family and I’m excited to open up the next chapter.”

“I think right now it’s all about learning. They all have great knowledge of our offense and we’re all on the same page. We have plenty of time before all that. Right now it’s about all of the guys getting on the same page,” continued Jones.

Jones Impressed with the Coaching Staff

Jones seems extremely understanding of the situation at hand. There’s been a ton of turnover in the Patriots organization within the past season. While it’s yet to be announced, Jones admits they are doing their best and he’s learning as much from them as possible. Oddly, he enjoys working through things and learning while the coaches are also learning. This is an entirely new situation for all the coaches and players. They’re all trying to learn from one another while attempting to establish a relationship with one another at the same time. Amongst the new group, the chemistry must be built and developed which will only happen over time. However, Jones believes they’ve made great progress and enjoys the experience as a whole.

“They’re all helping out and making things really easy for us, and teaching us what they know,” Jones said of the offensive coaching staff. “It’s been really good to be able just to stand up in the meetings and talk through things with everybody. Everyone’s on the same page regardless of who’s talking or who’s saying what. We have a very good group of guys. It’s obviously always about the players, and having great coaches is obviously very beneficial too.”