Patriots Urged to Bring Back All-Pro Playmaker: Analyst

The New England Patriots could fill a significant void by signing recently released and former All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski.

NESN’s Zach Cox suggested the idea after the Pittsburgh Steelers released Olszewski, which NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, October 20. Olszewski, 26, played for the Patriots from 2019 to 2022 after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent from Division II Bemidji State.

“The Patriots have a long history of bringing former players back to Foxboro, however, and they could use someone with Olszewski’s skill set on their current roster,” Cox wrote. “The converted college cornerback wouldn’t help their talent-deficient receiving corps — he has just 15 catches in his pro career — but New England has a sizable void in the return game with 2022 All-Pro Marcus Jones on injured reserve and possibly lost for the season.”

“Since Jones went down with a reported torn labrum in Week 2, the Patriots have used Demario Douglas, Jabrill Peppers and Myles Bryant as punt returners, and none have been especially productive in that role. New England enters Sunday’s Week 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills ranked tied for 25th in punt-return average and 31st in punt-return DVOA,” Cox continued.

None of the aforementioned players took off with punt return duties for the Patriots. Jones had the longest return, 21 yards, of the season, and Peppers gained 18 yards on one return. No Patriots returner has averaged more than seven yards per return with three or more punts this season.

Gunner Olszewski Has Consistent Track Record on Punt and Kick Returns

Olszewski has a career average o f 12 yards per punt return over 75 attempts in a little over five seasons. His career high came in 2020 when he averaged 17.3 yards per return, and he returned one for a touchdown as he earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors along the way.

He had another strong season on returns for the Patriots in 2021 with 11.9 yards per return. Olszewski left the Patriots after that season and signed a two-year, $4.2 million deal with the Steelers in 2022.

Pittsburgh used Olszewski minimally on punt returns with just eight last year and only once this year. The Steelers also used him minimally on kick returns with just five returns in 18 games with the team.

Olszewski returned kickoffs for the Patriots, too, with a 23.2-yard average on 22 returns between 2020 and 2021. If he comes back to Foxboro, returning kicks again wouldn’t hurt though wide receiver Ty Montgomery has been effective with a 25.4-yard average on five returns.

Gunner Olszewski Worth the Risk Despite Recent Turnover Struggles

The risk that Olszewski carries is his recent struggles with fumbles, as Cox noted. Olszewski committed four fumbles in his time with the Steelers, Cox still considers the move as “worthwhile” for the Patriots.

“The Patriots have struggled in all aspects of special teams this season despite devoting significant resources to improving those units. Taking a low-cost flier on a familiar face like Olszewski could be a worthwhile endeavor,” Cox wrote.

It worked the first time around for the Patriots when he broke former wide receiver Julian Edelman‘s punt return average record in 2020.