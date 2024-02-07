New Orleans Pelicans “Very Much in Play” For Former All-Star

With less than 24 hours remaining until the February 8 trade deadline, front offices are scrambling to improve their rosters, while media members are scrambling to find out how they plan to do it. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes believes that The New Orleans Pelicans could be a team to watch to acquire the Atlanta Hawk‘s Dejounte Murray.

Speaking on a livestream, Haynes said that the Pelicans are “very much in play” when it comes to teams who have a chance to land the former All-Star guard.

For around a month now, reports have stated that the Hawks are looking for two first round picks in exchange for Murray.

The Pelicans, who have control of 12 first round picks from now until 2030, including three this year, have the ability to meet Atlanta’s demands if they so choose.

Murray’s Fit on the Pels

So far this season, Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game for the Hawks. He is one of 14 players this season to be averaging at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

Murray is a fantastic isolation player. Of players who average at least two isolation possessions per game, Murray ranks second in the league generating 1.20 points per possession (PPP).

He would provide a significant boost for the Pelicans in this area, as the Pelican’s best isolation scorer this year, Zion Williamson, is only in the 68th percentile (1.02 PPP).

When it comes to spot up shooting, Murray averages 1.15 PPP which is 21st in the league among players with at least 4 spot up possessions per game. He would add even more stress on defenses if acquired by the Pels, as they are currently the 6th best spot up team in the league, generating 1.10 PPP on spot ups.

Other Pel’s Rumors

Matt Moore of The Action Network reported on February 3 that “The Pelicans are also known to have made a serious offer for Mikal Bridges.” However, as has been the case with all offers for Bridges, the Pelicans were turned down.

There have also been several reports that the Pelicans have actively been looking to upgrade their front court. Back in January, Moore reported that “Jarrett Allen is the name most commonly associated with the Pelicans. They’re looking to reset their center position a little more in the age timeline of their stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Jonas Valanciunas on an expiring contract could wind up being moved which would be smart given how much interest there is in centers across the league, and his $15 million expiring deal will be an asset.”

David Yapkowitz of ClutchPoints called the possibility of acquiring Allen from the Cleveland Cavaliers a dream scenario, writing “if the Pelicans interest in Allen is real, they should target him as best they can at the trade deadline. He has the potential to vault them closer to contender status in the West.”