New Study Shows How Cardinals’ Pregame Experience Stacks Up To Other NFL Teams

The Arizona Cardinals will be host to Super Bowl 57 during this upcoming season as one of the stadiums in all of the National Football League, hosting several bowls and playoff games in college football as well. Every fan has their pre-game ritual, whether they are at the stadium or elsewhere. Many adults find much pleasure in tailgating outside of their favorite team’s stadium. Some tailgating scenes are more prominent than others, but can still be found at any stadium.

For the youth, this may not be the most enticing thing. Over time, teams of the NFL upgraded their venues with family-friendly amenities that cater to an experience beyond the gridiron. Not every kid will enjoy the game, or even pay attention, but when they walk through the concourse of an NFL stadium they are sure to find attractions all over the place.

This Survey Determined The Overall Pre-Game Experience Among Teams

These amenities could make it or break it for parents who just want a fun Sunday, for themselves and their children. This led Bookies.com to create a list of the best pregame experiences in the NFL. There were several factors included in the criteria which were location, tailgating, stadium entertainment, and family sentiment.

According to Bookies.com, the Cardinals along with State Farm Stadium are tied for 19th overall, with the Detroit Lions. This puts the Cardinals just outside the middle of the pack. In the first place, the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks were tied as well. In last place, the Washington Commanders stood alone, but with many recent problems regarding FedEx Field, it was not difficult to see this one coming.

The Results Of Each Category Reveal What State Farm Stadium Does Best

In the first category of location, the Cardinals ranked ninth, their highest rating in the study. This consisted of how accessible and close to the action State Farm Stadium was for Cardinals fans. Located in the Glendale Sports and Entertainment District, there are plenty of alternate attractions in the vicinity of the stadium. The stadium also holds up to 24,000 parking spots, with several different entry points into the district.

In the second, the Cardinals ranked 15th for tailgating. This average rating is still considered to be admired, as State Farm Stadium has several different on-site venues outside of parking that hold tailgating. They currently boast the Cardinals Preflight Party, Cardinals Flight Deck, Big Red Brew Haus, Four Peaks Tailgater of The Game, and the Great Lawn Stage. This has proven to be more than enough on game days, especially with the surrounding entertainment district to enjoy.

Third, in the family sentiment, State Farm Stadium finished in 17th place. With another pretty average rating, it is safe to say that the Cardinals don’t do a bad job, but have room for improvement in this area. Although the stadium is a pretty safe area, it has had its issues in the past that could have been avoided.

Lastly, the Cardinals finished 17th again in the experience around the stadium category. This consisted of having a vibrant bar and restaurant scene within walking distance to your seat. State Farm Stadium hasn’t always been known to offer a wide variety of culinary choices inside but has made large improvements in recent years. Where it used to be heavy barbecue centric, now it offers items like chicken and waffles, churro donuts, and others. It also should be noted that most of the high-end restaurants and bars are located outside of the venue and in the entertainment district across the street.

Overall, the Cardinals offer a solid experience for fans and are improving yearly. Besides opening in 2006, formerly known as the University of Phoenix Stadium, it has kept up in longevity and appearance in comparison to some constructed afterward. State Farm Stadium has continuously been awarded bids for large sporting events outside of the NFL, on top of hosting this year’s Super Bowl, in which the rowdy Cardinals fans hope they could see the second consecutive team to hail the Lombardi trophy in their home stadium.