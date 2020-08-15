Giants 2nd-Year CB Turning Heads at Practice, Pushing for Starting Gig

To say things are a bit uncertain when it comes to the New York Giants‘ cornerback position at the moment would be a vast understatement. Big-ticket free-agent James Bradberry all but has one starting spot locked down, but aside from that, it appears to be a free for all in Big Blue’s secondary.

Defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson appears to agree with this sentiment, telling the media there is no real depth chart at cornerback at this time, but rather an “alignment chart” for that day’s practice, per New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

With that said, second-year pro Corey Ballentine is doing his very best to change that. So far so good for the 2019 sixth-round pick, whose performance during Friday’s practice helped earn him a spot on Giants.com’s Dan Salomone’s training camp standouts list.