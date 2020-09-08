Ex-All-Pro on Leaving Giants: ‘One of My Three Biggest Life Regrets’

Damon “Snacks” Harrison entered the NFL with very little fanfare as an undrafted free-agent out of NAIA program, William Mary. However, the behemoth of a man quickly developed himself into one of the league’s premium talents at his position, catapulting his play to a $30 million payday with the New York Giants.

The initial return on investment was brilliant for Big Blue, as Snacks was named a First-Team All-Pro in his initial campaign in East Rutherford. However, just a year and a half later, things took a turn for the worst, as he was unceremoniously shipped to Detroit in a mid-season trade back in 2018. A move that Harrison still clearly regrets to this day, evident by his recent take on Twitter.

Nah it’s my fault that won’t happen. Leaving there was one of my 3 biggest life regrets. You live and learn though. DG, the Mara’s, the Tisch’s, & I never had bad blood at all…it’s still all love. Those I had issue with are gone from there. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/KrKH0AcIwi — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) September 8, 2020

Harrison’s comments came after a fan tweeted to “tell Dave Gettleman [Giants GM] to pick up the damn phone” in response to Snack hinting at potentially being signed soon.

Did Snacks Force His Way Out of NY?

From deconstructing Harrison’s tweet it’s evident that, by his accounts, he either forced New York’s hand to get him out of town or he didn’t fight the G-Men’s initiative to dangle him in trades. This take certainly differs a tad when compared to his comments to Chris Long back in April, as a guest on the Green Light Podcast.

“I was a bit angry,” Harrison said to Long on the Giants trading him to the Lions. “To be completely honest with you, I didn’t want to go to Detroit because of some things that I heard from some guys in the past and some guys who were there. When I got the call that that’s where I was traded, I didn’t answer the phone for a couple hours. (Lions general manager) Bob Quinn was calling me, and I didn’t pick up the phone because I was trying to figure out a way to get out of it.”

Whether Harrison’s regrets lean more towards him no longer being part of the Giants organization, or rather about his distaste for his eventual trade destination is up for debate. However, it’s clear that the eight-year veteran has realized that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

Harrison Close to Signing?

Since Harrison’s brilliant 2016 season with the Giants where he earned a 90.1 Pro Football Focus overall rating, the now-31-year-old has shown a sizeable decrease in efficiency. Despite starting 15 games for the Lions in 2019, he posted a PFF grade of just 63.2, the lowest mark of his career.

Still, at least by the free-agent’s own accounts, he’s continued to garner interest on the open market, confirming that the Green Bay Packers have “requested” his services. He also noted that playing for the Chicago Bears is an “option as well.”

