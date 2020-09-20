Golden Tate Hints at Playing Status in Cryptic Tweet [WATCH]

The New York Giants have yet to announce wideout Golden Tate’s playing status for today’s game, who is currently listed as questionable. With that said, all signs in recent days have been pointing towards the veteran pass-catcher making his 2020 season debut vs. the Chicago Bears come 1:00 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport had both reported earlier this week that Tate is “on track to play” against the Bears. Tate appeared to back that sentiment earlier today, sharing a hype video to his Twitter in which he gives the dictionary definition of “reintroduce” as well as stating “Time to reintroduce SHOWTIME to Giants Sunday’s.”

RE·IN·TRO·DUCE:

rēintrəˈd(y)o͞os/

-verb

-Definition: Bring Into Existence or Effect Again.

–

“Time to reintroduce SHOWTIME to @Giants Sunday’s” 🎥 🎬🎬 pic.twitter.com/WhVOAapQ6m — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 20, 2020

Tate missed New York’s season opener last Monday night, an eventual 26-10 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers, due to a hamstring injury sustained back in late-August. The 32-year-old returned to Giants practice this Wednesday, logging three consecutive limited participation designations.

Follow Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

A Full Arsenal for Daniel Jones

Barring an unforeseen setback, Tate appears destined to take the field Sunday, which in return will help mark a career-first in quarterback Daniel Jones’ young football career.

As absurd as it may sound, with suspension and lingering issues to the Giants’ skill-position groups over the past year-plus, Jones has never had Tate, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley all active at the same time during 13 career starts with Big Blue.

The timing of supplying Jones with his full arsenal of playmakers couldn’t come in a better spot as the Bears finished 2019 as the eighth-total defense. The G-Men actually faced off against Chicago in Week 12 of last season, dropping to the Bears by the score of 19-14. Jones finished that game with two touchdown passes and zero interceptions. However, the then-rookie mustered up just 150 passing yards on a 58.33 completion percentage and lost a fumble.

Tate was targeted seven times on that day, reeling in three receptions for 33-receiving yards and one of his six touchdowns on the season.

For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.