Giants Promote Recently-Signed CB to Active Roster; Rule Out Safety

When the New York Giants‘ take the field at Soldier Field on Sunday, they’ll be doing so with a fresh face in their secondary. The team has decided to promote cornerback Ryan Lewis from their practice squad to their active roster ahead of Week 2’s game against the Chicago Bears. Joining Lewis among Big Blue’s promotees is safety Sean Chandler, who joins New York’s active roster for the second consecutive week. Chandler logged 14 total snaps vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, all of which came on special teams.

While Lewis will make his Giants debut on Sunday, a fellow Big Blue defensive back will be on the mend after making his just one week prior. Safety Adrian Colbert, who the Giants claimed off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month, popped up on the team’s injury report on Thursday with a quad injury and has since been ruled out for the Bears game. Colbert, a former starting safety for the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins, notched 20 total snaps for the Giants last Monday night (five defensive, 15 on special teams).

Lewis-Giants Connection Goes Way Back

Lewis is an interesting prospect who has piqued the Giants’ interest for quite some time now. The team actually missed out on acquiring the cornerback back in late-July, being beaten out by NFC East division rivals, The Washington Football Team, due to waiver priority.

Lewis’ stint in D.C. ultimately came to an end earlier this month during final roster cuts, four days later he found his way to the Giants’ practice squad, reuniting with a handful of familiar faces.

Lewis appeared in eight games (three starts) with the Miami Dolphins one season ago, under the watchful eye of now-Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who served in the same role in Miami in 2019.

Prior to his days in Miami, Lewis spent his 2017 campaign manning a spot on the New England Patriots’ practice squad. While he failed to appear in a single game during his New England tenure, he did stick around the entirety of the season to watch his then-Patriots make it all the way to Super Bowl 52, ultimately losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. During that time, current Giants head coach Joe Judge was serving as the Patriots’ special teams coordinator.

Lewis, a 26-year-old Pennsylvania native, has tallied 43 total tackles, two forced fumbles, eight passes defended and one interception over his 20 career games.

