Giants Give Away 1st-Rounder’s Jersey Number, Headed for Release: Report

DeAndre Baker’s whirlwind tenure with the New York Giants appears to have finally met its end, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that the Giants are set to release their 2019 first-round pick.

This news comes a mere hour after NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton noted that Baker’s No. 27 jersey number had been reassigned to newly acquired cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who New York traded for last week.

Once Baker’s release is officially finalized, the next logical move for the Giants will be to go after the cornerback’s $5.675 million signing bonus from his rookie contract as well as any guaranteed money they can potentially void.

Baker, who celebrated his 23rd-birthday just three days ago, was formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm back in August and if convicted will face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison.

Baker’s Disappointing Giants Career

Legal issues aside, Baker didn’t do himself many favors since joining the Giants as the 30th-overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

A former Jim Thorpe Award winner and consensus All-American during his time at the University of Georgia, Baker was supposed to be New York’s answer to locking down NFC East wideouts for the foreseeable future.

Instead, he struggled mightily in his rookie campaign, being touched on a constant basis, finishing 2019 with a Pro Football Focus grade of just 48.4. Even worse than his play on the field was his apparent lack of initiative, as it was reported that sleeping through meetings was not an uncommon occurrence for Baker.

Despite the concerning behavior piling up over his year-plus with the Giants, owner John Mara was adamant with reporters last week that there were no indications of this type of behavior when vetting Baker during the draft process.

“We certainly did not see that coming,” Mara stated. “It was very disappointing to see that happen. The DeAndre thing was a shock. There was no indication coming out of college… I listen very closely in those draft meetings when they talk about players and their backgrounds and whatnot, and particularly when you’re talking about a first-round player. There was no indication that we should be concerned about any criminal activity. That was a big disappointment.”

Logan Ryan Takes Sam Beal’s Number

Baker wasn’t the only once highly-touted prospect to lose their jersey number on Monday. Sam Beal’s No. 23 jersey has found a new occupant, as free-agent signee Logan Ryan will don the number for Big Blue in 2020.

Beal, a third-round supplemental draft pick in 2018, who many pegged as a likely first-rounder had he returned to Western Michigan for his senior year, notably opted-out of this season as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 option.

Much like Baker, Beal’s time could potentially be up in New York, as he’s failed to remain healthy, appearing in just six games over his two year NFL career.

