4 Giants In Next Line For Contract Extensions: Report

The New York Giants’ disastrous decade of talent retention is over.

From 2011 to 2018, Big Blue kept just two draft picks — Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard — beyond their original rookie contracts. But general manager Joe Schoen is intent on reversing that trend with offseason deals for homegrown talent, like quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

More Schoen deals keeping veterans around could be coming too, according to FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano.

Vacchiano charted Schoen’s track record heading into his second season as GM, including his openness to an OBJ reunion and the returns of Shepard (2016 draft pick), quarterback Davis Webb (2017 draft pick), and a host of players from the 2019 class like receiver Darius Slayton and edge rusher Oshane Ximines.

His findings: Schoen has no problems bringing back the players his predecessor, Dave Gettleman, selected.

“It’s a sign of two important things: A more aggressive, proactive business plan by second-year general manager Joe Schoen, and the fact that the Giants have better players on their roster,” Vacchiano wrote. “All… of the recently-signed players were drafted by former GM Dave Gettleman, and they won’t be the last of the Gettleman picks to get a second contract in New York.”

Who could be next to cash in? Here are four pre-Schoen selections that Schoen could extend, per Vacchiano:

Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas Next Up For Giants Deals?

New York has picked up its pursuit of a Barkley deal after the draft.

The latest: Schoen name-dropped Barkley during appearances on Good Morning Football and the team’s in-house production, Giants Life: The Process. In both instances, Schoen stressed the team would pick up talks with their star ballcarrier now that the NFL draft is over.

“(The Giants) resumed talks and increased (their) offer a bit, but what remains unknown is the amount of guaranteed money in their offers,” Vacchiano wrote. “That’s the only number that really matters.”

As the team waits for Barkley, it could engage his best blocker.

Schoen already picked up left tackle Andrew Thomas’ fifth-year option earlier in the offseason. But Vacchiano believes they’re “likely” to talk about a more long-term solution soon.

“It sure would be in the Giants’ best interest to get this done early, since (Thomas is) the best offensive lineman they’ve had in a decade and the prices of tackles just keep going up,” Vacchano wrote. “Right now, Laremy Tunsil is the highest-paid tackle in the league with a deal worth $25 million per season, and he got $60 million guaranteed on a three-year, $75 million deal. Thomas, five years younger at age 24, should easily exceed that.”

Vacchiano believes the franchise tag number for tackles could exceed $25 million by the time Thomas’ deal is up in 2025. That figure sounds high, but it could prove a bargain as other blockers are locked in around the NFL.

Xavier McKinney, Azeez Ojulari Could Also Ink Giants Extensions

Schoen could strike big deals on the defensive side of the ball, too.

Both safety Xavier McKinney and edge rusher Azeez Ojuari could be on Schoen’s extension to-do list, per Vacchano. But both players might also benefit by proving they can remain healthy for the 2023 season.

McKinney’s injury was out of his control — mostly. A bye-week ATV accident sidelined the star safety for the final eight games of the 2022 regular season.

“Maybe the Giants will wait and see if he can stay healthy and duplicate his five-interception, 2021 season before diving into serious talks,” Vacchiano wrote. “But if the Giants are serious about bringing him back, talks will probably have to start before the offseason begins.”

Ojulari faces a similar scenario for his own contract extension. He set the club’s rookie record with 8 sacks in 2021, but only played seven games in his follow-up year.

Azeez Ojulari in 24 career games (17 starts): 13.5 sacks

63 tackles

11 TFL

20 QB hits

His value could be tough to predict, but Vacchiano believes the team “can’t ignore” his pass rushing prowess.

Wrote Vacchanio: “If he has a strong, healthy season, the Giants would be smart to explore the possibility of some kind of extension next offseason, before his asking price gets way too high.”